California Roars Back: At Six Flags Magic Mountain, Governor Newsom Announces $4.5 Million Six Flags Ticket Giveaway as California Fully Reopens

As part of historic Vax for the Win program, 50,000 Californians aged 12+ will get a free ticket to Six Flags upon receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at select clinic locations

California’s full reopening on June 15 marked the end of social distancing, capacity restrictions, county tiers and masks for vaccinated Californians

California was one of the only states in the country to achieve a week-over-week increase in the rate of vaccinations as part of a historic Vax for the Win program

VALENCIA – A day after ushering in the state’s full reopening at Universal Studios Hollywood, Governor Gavin Newsom today visited Six Flags Magic Mountain, highlighting more attractions Californians can look forward to revisiting this summer as the state turns to post-pandemic life. The Governor announced that California is partnering with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to provide 50,000 free tickets – a $4.5 million value – to Californians who receive at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at participating providers starting June 16, while supplies last. The ticket giveaway, donated by Six Flags, is part of California’s historic Vax for the Win program and will support vaccination efforts in areas heavily impacted by the pandemic.

“We’re fully reopening California’s economy, but we’re not letting up on our efforts to get more Californians vaccinated – especially in our hardest hit communities – so we can all safely get back to the activities and places we love, including our state’s iconic landmarks,” said Governor Newsom. “Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we maintain our incredible progress and bring our state roaring back from this pandemic.”

As of June 15, the state has eliminated pandemic-related restrictions that have been in place over the past year, including physical distancing, capacity limits, county tier systems and mask requirements for vaccinated Californians in just about all settings.

Under Vax for the Win, California was one of the only states in the country to achieve a week-over-week increase in the rate of vaccinations, and most recently saw a 22 percent increase in vaccinations, including an increase in rates amongst hard-to-reach communities.

In taking early action to address the pandemic head-on, Governor Newsom protected both Californians and the state’s economy, resulting in some of the best health and economic outcomes of any state in the country:

The Governor yesterday selected 10 lucky Californians to receive $1.5 million each as part of the $15 million final cash prize drawing in the Vax for the Win program. Thirty winners were previously selected to receive $50,000 each, for a total of $1,500,000. In addition, the program is providing $100 million in $50 prepaid or grocery cards for newly vaccinated people, while supplies last. Vaccinated Californians will also have the chance to win one of six California Dream Vacation packages in a drawing on July 1.

The partnership with Six Flags is another incentive to motivate Californians to get vaccinated by providing them a free theme park ticket when they get the first dose of their vaccination at participating clinics operated by community organizations. Organizations that were selected have demonstrated success in reaching communities hardest hit by the pandemic and are closer to Six Flags theme parks, making it convenient for ticket recipients to use their incentive.

“Six Flags is proud to support efforts to vaccinate more Californians, particularly in underserved communities,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos. “California is a priority market for Six Flags. We are committed to our local communities through ticket donations and having served as vaccination sites across the country. We are excited to safely create fun and thrilling memories for our guests.”

The organizations distributing tickets include the Center for Family Health and Education, the Chinatown Service Center, Clinica Sierra Vista, Community Medical Centers, Elica Health Centers, the JWCH Institute, Lifelong Health, UCI Family Health, Tiburcio Vasquez Health Centers and St. John’s Well Child and Family Centers. Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health, Curative and Color Health will also be distributing tickets in select locations. For a full list of participating locations, visit Covid19.ca.gov/Vax-For-The-Win.

The tickets are valid through September 6 at any of the four Six Flags parks in California: Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, or either of the Six Flags water parks: Hurricane Harbor Concord or Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles. For additional information, please visit: Covid19.ca.gov/Vax-For-The-Win.

Californians who have not gotten vaccinated yet are encouraged to go to myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule their appointment, or go to myturn.ca.gov/clinic to find a walk-in clinic in their county.

