Microbe Formulas Highlights Liver Health for Men's Health Week 2021

The Founding Doctors Share How Men Can Mitigate a Top 10 Health Risk, Liver Disease.

Men's Health Week in 2021 started June 14th and ends on Father's Day, June 20th. As their contribution to Men's Health Week, Idaho health company Microbe Formulas is highlighting liver health awareness. According to Healthline.com, liver disease is one of the top 10 health risks for men. Written by Microbe's founding doctors, Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, the article "Back to the Basics: Why Does Liver Health Matter?" can guide men on further understanding and caring for their liver.

The article begins by reminding us why liver health matters. Besides the skin, the liver is the largest organ in the body! Surprisingly, it has more than 500 vital functions. As most know, the liver detoxes substances like alcohol, drugs, household chemicals, and more. But the liver also fights off infections, metabolizes nutrients, produces and excretes bile, purifies blood, regulates blood clotting, and stores vitamins and minerals.

Although it is impossible to live without a liver, it is possible to survive on a partial liver due to its regenerative abilities. The doctors explain, “A donor can donate between 25% and 65% of their healthy liver to a recipient and have it return to a healthy functioning state within a few months.”

Someone with a well-functioning liver is built to sustain quite the toxic load. But, as the article outlines, those with liver issues need to be careful what foods they consume and toxins they ingest through inhalation. Specifically, the doctors suggest watching out for everyday chemicals, like herbicides in your garden, which can injure your liver overtime. Even innocuous substances, like green tea extract, can be toxic to the liver in high doses.

For those worried about the state of their liver, the doctors guide readers through specific foods and herbs that can support liver health. Dr. Jay and Dr. Todd conclude, “Supporting the drainage system as a whole is paramount to properly ‘detoxing’ the liver. Overall, the best way to do that is through avoiding alcohol and drugs, eating a whole foods-based diet rich in antioxidants, getting adequate sleep, maintaining a low-stress environment, reducing environmental toxins, and supplementing with quality herbs as needed.”

In unity with Men’s Health Month.org, Microbe Formulas hopes to “heighten the awareness of preventable health problems among men and boys.” Microbe encourages men to be aware of their liver health and take the necessary precautions to preserve its vital function.

Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a "healthy microbiome is a healthy you." This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: "Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are."

