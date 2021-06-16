Prog Ensemble Dario and the Clear Release New Album “Optic Nerve” Featuring Tony Levin, Jerry Marotta and Trey Gunn
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prog Ensemble Dario and the Clear has released a new album titled “Optic Nerve.” The release features an impressive collaboration of musicians that have worked with Dario on previous recordings and several new musical guests. He was reunited with keyboardists, Jamie Peck and Natt Kerr, as well as his Woodstock friends, Tony Levin (King Crimson, Peter Gabriel) and Jerry Marotta (Orleans, Peter Gabriel & Paul McCartney). Trey Gunn (King Crimson) is on Warr guitar. Music engineer, Eric Dalton, joins Dario for the first time on bass and backing vocals and Robert Kopec on upright and electric bass. Adam Siegel joins on alto sax. “Optic Nerve” is a combination of progressive, ambient and rock.
Says Dario, “The message is to find yourself not just as an artist but a human being. Through all the craziness in the world I had to keep reminding myself that after the Dark Ages came the Renaissance, I really think that will happen. We’ve had so much time to reflect and dig deep into ourselves. For the recording process I was really concentrating on what I call the ‘three I's.’ Instinct, Intuition and Intent. As a result the creative process was so much freer.
Watch the Video for “This Moment”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_F4pkpJEmcw
Biography
Dario Saraceno was born in Ripacandida, Italy and moved to London, England during the height of Beatlemania. After his mom took him to see the Beatles at an outdoor concert, he was profoundly influenced and became infatuated with becoming a musician. Fast forward to his teenage years and music became a reality when he purchased his first guitar.
Dario took an unusual approach. When most musicians were aspiring to play covers, Dario was immediately drawn to writing original music and spent time learning multi-track recording.
After graduating Berklee College of Music, Dario toured with his band, Decoy and worked as a session guitarist, touring and teaching. His instructional book, “The Shapes Remain the Same” was published in 2010.
After his Decoy project came to a close, Dario went solo, starting a new band he named Dario and the Clear. Dario and the Clear has released five albums since 2011. His recent album “Optic Nerve” was born out of a creative burst during the coronavirus pandemic when there was time for a great deal of self-reflection.
Track list:
1. Deities and Splendor
2.Smile/Lies
3. Sustained and Distorted
4. Saint Street
5. This Moment
6. Designated Skin
7. Tattooed Prophet.
“Amazing variety of timbres and depth.” Steve Ball, Guitar Craft League
“Fantastical…Cool and iconic voice…and the mood is great. I see it as a thought-provoking and passionate recording.” Joe Battista, Director, The 13th Street Theater
To purchase:
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/dar...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0CcS9...
darioandtheclear4.bandcamp.com
For more information:
Darioandtheclearfacebook.com
Darioandtheclear.Instagram.com
Press inquiries:
Billy James
