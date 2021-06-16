Derby Barracks / Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A501953
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/16/21, 0840
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-111, Morgan, area of Country Store
VIOLATION:
Excessive Speed (Criminal)
Speed/State Highway (Civil)
ACCUSED: Shawn Gardner
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and approximate time, a VSP Derby Trooper measured a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at 70 MPH in the 35 MPH zone by the Morgan Country Store in Morgan. The vehicle was stopped and the operator identified as Gardner. Gardner was issued a citation to answer to the above criminal offense and a civil violation for speeding on a state highway, and released from the scene.
COURT ACTION: Citation/Ticket
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/21, 1000
COURT: Orleans
