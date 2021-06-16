Derby Barracks / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501953

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/16/21, 0840

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-111, Morgan, area of Country Store

VIOLATION:

Excessive Speed (Criminal)

Speed/State Highway (Civil)

ACCUSED: Shawn Gardner

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, a VSP Derby Trooper measured a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling at 70 MPH in the 35 MPH zone by the Morgan Country Store in Morgan. The vehicle was stopped and the operator identified as Gardner. Gardner was issued a citation to answer to the above criminal offense and a civil violation for speeding on a state highway, and released from the scene.

COURT ACTION: Citation/Ticket

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/21, 1000

COURT: Orleans

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.