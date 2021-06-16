Ruppert Landscape Promotes Adrian Karver to Region Safety Manager
Adrian has been involved as a branch safety representative in the industry for the past 20 years and is as passionate about safety as anyone you will ever meet.”LAYTONSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruppert Landscape recently promoted Adrian Karver to the newly created position of region safety manager. In this capacity, he will support the Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, D.C., and Northern Virginia branches to create a safer work environment for the company’s maintenance operations by reducing risk, preventing accidents, and promoting safety culture.
— Greg Franklin, Director of Fleet and Facilities
Karver holds a degree in landscape architecture from Penn State University and is a Landscape Certified Technician (CLT) and Certified Pesticide Applicator. He began his career with Ruppert in 1996 as an assistant supervisor in the Forestville, MD branch. Following the sale of the company in 1998, he stayed on with TruGreen and held several roles including enhancement manager and branch manager, eventually settling in West Chester, PA where he still resides. After Ruppert rejoined the industry, he returned to the company in 2007 as an area manager in the Toughkenamon, PA branch and went on to help open the King of Prussia office.
“I consider it a privilege to now be in a role where I can devote my efforts towards helping our employees go home to their families safe and sound each day,” said Karver.
“Adrian has been involved as a branch safety representative in the industry for the past 20 years and is as passionate about safety as anyone you will ever meet,” said Greg Franklin, director of fleet and facilities. “We are excited to have more boots on the ground and increase our presence in the branches as Adrian focuses his time and energy with our northern landscape management teams.”
Karver stated, “This newly created position will allow both Dave Sanders [director of safety and risk] and me the bandwidth to spend more time in the branches assisting with training and supporting branch safety reps with things like AM safety inspections and field safety inspections.” He continued, “This added time with the managers and crews doing the work will help us to get closer to the employees that experience the greatest risk in our day-to-day operations and will yield the greatest positive results as we ensure they are consistently operating safely.”
Ruppert Landscape, a family and employee-owned business, has been an industry-leading provider of commercial landscape construction and management services for nearly 50 years. Headquartered in Laytonsville, Maryland, the company employs over 1800 people and serves customers from 29 branches in eight primary markets: Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C., Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Houston. The company has a long-standing tradition of growing its team and giving back to the community. Learn more at www.ruppertlandscape.com.
