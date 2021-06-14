Ruppert Landscape Promotes Drew Dummann to lead Raleigh, NC Branch
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruppert Landscape recently promoted Drew Dummann to lead the company’s Raleigh, North Carolina location as branch manager.
Dummann holds a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from The Ohio State University and has been with the Ruppert organization for almost 15 years. He worked in the company’s landscape construction division for the first eight years with the Maryland and Virginia landscape construction branches as a production manager. He then transferred to the landscape management division as an enhancement manager in Frederick before relocating with his family to North Carolina and joining the Raleigh team as an area manager. He has been recognized twice with the company’s Branch Impact Award for his dedication and contributions to the team—in 2007 for the Maryland landscape construction branch and in 2017 for the Raleigh, NC landscape management branch—and was also recognized with one of the company’s top honors, the Achievement Award, in 2009 for demonstrating outstanding job execution and high quality results. Since 2016, he has taken on the responsibilities of Associate Branch Manager, a role which was designed to prepare talented team members to take on future opportunities. In early 2021 as former Raleigh branch manager Sam Wells prepared to open and lead a new branch in Durham, North Carolina, Drew was the obvious choice to step up and lead the Raleigh team.
“During his time as associate branch manager, Drew has been instrumental in the growth and success of the branch as he and Sam worked together to plan and build a structure for a smooth transition,” said Fred Key, region vice president in the company’s landscape management division. “Drew and Sam will continue to work closely together through this transition to ensure success for our employees and customers.” He continued, “It is always exciting when our growth and success creates opportunity for our team members to advance their careers, and particularly satisfying when it pays off for one of our hardworking and dedicated teammates who has continually put himself out there to take on new challenges.”
As branch manager, Dummann will be responsible for the overall welfare of the Raleigh branch, including the safety and development of his team, strategic planning and budgeting, training, customer service, and day-to-day operations.
“I’ve learned many different management styles from the various managers and mentors that I have worked with over the years,” says Dummann. “I’m excited to apply everything I’ve learned to help develop this group of men and women and grow our business in the Raleigh market.”
The Raleigh location serves the greater Raleigh area including Garner, Wake Forest, Apex, and Cary. From this location, the company provides comprehensive landscape management/contract services including design and landscape enhancement, turf care, irrigation system management, pond and lake management, arbor care, snow and ice management, and holiday decorations.
Ruppert Landscape, a family and employee-owned business, has been an industry-leading provider of commercial landscape construction and management services for nearly 50 years. Headquartered in Laytonsville, Maryland, the company employs over 1800 people and serves customers from 29 branches in eight primary markets: Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C., Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Houston. The company has a long-standing tradition of growing its team and giving back to the community. Learn more at www.ruppertlandscape.com.
Amy Snyder
Dummann holds a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from The Ohio State University and has been with the Ruppert organization for almost 15 years. He worked in the company’s landscape construction division for the first eight years with the Maryland and Virginia landscape construction branches as a production manager. He then transferred to the landscape management division as an enhancement manager in Frederick before relocating with his family to North Carolina and joining the Raleigh team as an area manager. He has been recognized twice with the company’s Branch Impact Award for his dedication and contributions to the team—in 2007 for the Maryland landscape construction branch and in 2017 for the Raleigh, NC landscape management branch—and was also recognized with one of the company’s top honors, the Achievement Award, in 2009 for demonstrating outstanding job execution and high quality results. Since 2016, he has taken on the responsibilities of Associate Branch Manager, a role which was designed to prepare talented team members to take on future opportunities. In early 2021 as former Raleigh branch manager Sam Wells prepared to open and lead a new branch in Durham, North Carolina, Drew was the obvious choice to step up and lead the Raleigh team.
“During his time as associate branch manager, Drew has been instrumental in the growth and success of the branch as he and Sam worked together to plan and build a structure for a smooth transition,” said Fred Key, region vice president in the company’s landscape management division. “Drew and Sam will continue to work closely together through this transition to ensure success for our employees and customers.” He continued, “It is always exciting when our growth and success creates opportunity for our team members to advance their careers, and particularly satisfying when it pays off for one of our hardworking and dedicated teammates who has continually put himself out there to take on new challenges.”
As branch manager, Dummann will be responsible for the overall welfare of the Raleigh branch, including the safety and development of his team, strategic planning and budgeting, training, customer service, and day-to-day operations.
“I’ve learned many different management styles from the various managers and mentors that I have worked with over the years,” says Dummann. “I’m excited to apply everything I’ve learned to help develop this group of men and women and grow our business in the Raleigh market.”
The Raleigh location serves the greater Raleigh area including Garner, Wake Forest, Apex, and Cary. From this location, the company provides comprehensive landscape management/contract services including design and landscape enhancement, turf care, irrigation system management, pond and lake management, arbor care, snow and ice management, and holiday decorations.
Ruppert Landscape, a family and employee-owned business, has been an industry-leading provider of commercial landscape construction and management services for nearly 50 years. Headquartered in Laytonsville, Maryland, the company employs over 1800 people and serves customers from 29 branches in eight primary markets: Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C., Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Houston. The company has a long-standing tradition of growing its team and giving back to the community. Learn more at www.ruppertlandscape.com.
Amy Snyder
Ruppert Landscape
+1 410-591-9242
email us here