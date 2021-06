Ruppert Landscape Employees Enhance the Landscape of Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus

Community service event included $175,000 in materials & 1100 labor hours donated

LAYTONSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, June 4th, 80 employees from Ruppert Landscape ’s Maryland, DC and Virginia branches came together to put the finishing touches on the grounds of the Children’s Hospital’s new Research & Innovation Campus in Washington, D.C. The installation was part of Ruppert's “ Field Day ” event, which enables the company and its employees to give back to the community, combining charitable giving, training, and friendly competition amongst branches. Team members competed in a variety of events: some testing their knowledge and skills, like tree planting and cleanest truck competitions; others fun in nature, like dodgeball; and others that will have a direct, long-lasting and high-quality benefit for the research campus.“When we look for potential sites to hold our Field Day, we are looking for a project where we can utilize our landscaping skills and company resources to better our community,” said Craig Ruppert, Ruppert Landscape CEO. “This project came to us through a long-term relationship with one of our customers, Brigg Bunker of Foulger-Pratt, who is on the board of the Children’s Hospital Foundation. We are happy to donate our time and talents to help enhance this campus where researchers are making innovative breakthroughs to improve upon the treatment and care of childhood diseases.”This day of service involved a significant investment of both time and materials, totaling approximately $175,000 and consisting of 1100 labor hours. To bring this project to fruition, 30 trees, 4700 perennials and 40 yards of mulch will be installed as well as some pruning and removal of dead trees around the property’s perimeter. The Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus is located on a 12-acre portion of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Upon its opening in September of 2021, it will be the nation’s first campus dedicated to pediatrics with the goal of accelerating breakthrough discoveries into new treatments and technologies.“We are so grateful for the generous support of Ruppert Landscape and the hard work of its teams to transform the landscaping at the new Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus,” said Julie Butler, vice president for the Children’s National Hospital Foundation. “Our innovators will pursue the next great pediatric breakthroughs here, and young people and their families will visit the campus to receive the best care possible. The Ruppert Landscape team ensured that they will be able to do so in a beautiful setting.”Field Day is Ruppert Landscape's community service event that enables the company to enjoy friendly competition and team building while donating time and materials to provide an immediate and lasting benefit for the community. Over the years, these charitable projects have included parks, playgrounds, and schools that needed a little outside help to jumpstart their renovation. Since 1993, Ruppert Landscape has transformed the grounds of 26 DC Public Schools, Inman Field in Atlanta, Carroll Park in Baltimore, the Armed Forces Retirement Home in D.C. and most recently, Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Stone Mountain, GA.About Children’s National HospitalChildren’s National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., celebrates 150 years of pediatric care, research and commitment to community. Volunteers opened the hospital in 1870 with 12 beds for children displaced after the Civil War. Today, 150 years stronger, it is among the nation’s top 10 children’s hospitals. It is ranked No.1 for newborn care for the fourth straight year and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children’s National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. In 2021, the Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus will open, the first in the nation dedicated to pediatric research. Children’s National has been designated three times in a row as a Magnethospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty care locations in the D.C. metropolitan area, including the Maryland and Northern Virginia suburbs. Children’s National is home to the Children’s National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation and is the nation’s seventh-highest NIH-funded children’s hospital. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. For more information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.About Ruppert LandscapeRuppert Landscape, a family and employee-owned business, has been an industry-leading provider of commercial landscape construction and management services for nearly 50 years. Headquartered in Laytonsville, Maryland, the company employs over 1800 people and serves customers from 29 branches in eight primary markets: Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C., Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Houston. The company has a long-standing tradition of growing its team and giving back to the community. Learn more at www.ruppertlandscape.com