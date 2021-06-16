Regal Games Announces Launch of New Card Games for 2021
A Longtime Leader in the Game Industry, Regal Games Expands its Line of Inventive GamesST. CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1940, Regal Games has been producing quality family games in the tradition of quality craftsmanship; games such as Bingo, Checkers and Chess. They have now moved into the 21st century with new, inventive twists on old-world games as well as new creative card games. In 2021 they are announcing the release of more fun games that take a twist on classics that we all know and love as well as some brand-new games. These new games include Scorzo™, The Goodge Rules™, Spoons and a Spork™, and Banapples™, with more exciting games planned. The new games are all available to purchase online, Amazon and at specialty stores nationwide for ages 8+ for $9.99 each.
Scorzo is a fun new twist on the classic family game, Rummy. For 2-6 players, it’s a fun game that brings a different strategy for each round and each hand. This new take on a classic game is made of high-quality, poker-sized card. It is a game for the entire family.
The Goodge Rules is an entertaining game with a different spin on a century-old family tradition, Spades. Made of quality, poker-sized cards like all Regal Games card games; The Goodge Rules is sure to bring the family together. It is a bidding game of strategy, wit, and luck, and is becoming a staple for family game night mayhem.
Spoons and a Spork takes the fun, classic game of spoons but give it a “sharp” twist. Collect four of a kind and race to scoop up the spoons… but watch out for that spork!
Banapples (also available in the Banapples Jr. variant) is a new and inventive game of critical thinking and strategy combined with the fun of speed, precision, and competition .
About Regal Games
For over 80 years, Regal Games has designed and developed classic family games with old-world quality craftsmanship and new games with an old-world twist. The family-owned Regal Games, headquartered in St. Charles, IL outside of Chicago, was founded in 1940 and the company continues to innovate and grow in new categories and develop games that families will love forever. For more information visit Regal Games.
