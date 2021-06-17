Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Announces Initial Markets For its ABA Canada Teams AND Seeks Canadian TV Deals

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Announces Initial Markets For its American Basketball Association Canada Teams AND Seeks Canadian TV Deals

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is pleased to provide an update on its majority owned, subsidiary, American Basketball Association Canada Inc. (ABA Canada). Management has selected the initial markets in Canada that will host the league’s new teams. ABA Canada will focus on developing its footprint in the Canadian cities of Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal. In addition, management is currently seeking television deals to broadcast ABA Canada’s games.

ABA Canada aims to establish 10-12 teams in those three markets. Upon finalization of the hiring of coaches and management, ABA Canada will hold interviews and determine team owners, who are seen as a key part of success to the league. Player tryouts will be on a team-by-team basis. Games will be in Canada and also in the U.S. against American-based teams.

To support the league, management will look to capitalize on advertising and sponsorships. However, selling of the league’s TV broadcasting rights is seen as a very lucrative opportunity for ABA Canada and necessary for market penetration. Valiant Eagle plans to release further information on TV deals when signed.

Basketball in Canada has seen a surge in popularity over the past several years. In a country known for its love for hockey, basketball viewership is now taking the lead. Since the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals in 2019, viewership has topped that of even one of Canada’s most popular NHL teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

However, Canada’s growing love of basketball doesn’t stop at the NBA. During the 2021 season, the WNBA saw record rating in Canada during their opening weekend of games. In fact, 2021 season viewership saw massive growth of 325% increase in average viewership.

“According to a 2020 Nielsen Sports study, interest in the WNBA increased by 31.0 percent year over year amongst Canadian sports fans and 50.0 percent amongst the general population.”

Xavier Mitchell, CEO of both ABA Canada Inc. and Valiant Eagle Inc. states, “Basketball has spread like wildfire in Canada. The stronger the viewership for ABA Canada’s games, the more valuable the overall league will be. As such, seeking Canadian TV deals is a necessary evil and, in combination with our platforms, will make viewership possible to a large swath of the population and may even garner American interest such as viewership of the Canadian Football League of which I am a diehard fan of the Toronto Argonauts.”

Updates will be forthcoming



About Valiant Eagle, Inc

Valiant Eagle Inc (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the

energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to

achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with

respect to the millennial generation, through technology. Technology is an important

part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as

speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various

means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer

satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

Valiant Eagle

Investor inquiries: ir@valianteagle.net

Website: www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains

forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of

1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe

harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected

future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to

risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this

press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of

technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such

forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors,

which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc.

to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation

under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to

publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

