COVID-19 Daily Update 6-16-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Tyler County, an 85-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 71-year old male from Greenbrier County.
“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please honor these families by protecting yourself and others with the COVID-19 vaccine.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,512), Berkeley (12,796), Boone (2,171), Braxton (1,001), Brooke (2,246), Cabell (8,862), Calhoun (381), Clay (541), Doddridge (636), Fayette (3,544), Gilmer (881), Grant (1,307), Greenbrier (2,882), Hampshire (1,919), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,567), Harrison (6,140), Jackson (2,225), Jefferson (4,776), Kanawha (15,454), Lewis (1,280), Lincoln (1,592), Logan (3,271), Marion (4,626), Marshall (3,533), Mason (2,048), McDowell (1,612), Mercer (5,117), Mineral (2,971), Mingo (2,722), Monongalia (9,390), Monroe (1,204), Morgan (1,224), Nicholas (1,893), Ohio (4,303), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,954), Putnam (5,314), Raleigh (7,057), Randolph (2,841), Ritchie (755), Roane (659), Summers (857), Taylor (1,271), Tucker (545), Tyler (741), Upshur (1,959), Wayne (3,180), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,386), Wirt (456), Wood (7,923), Wyoming (2,040).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Doddridge County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Tyler/Wetzel Counties
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV