Create Haute Couture as an Emerging Designer With LA Fashion House: Explore the Winning Formula
Fashion designers of all stripes now have an ace up their sleeves. Los Angeles fashion has never been more accommodating, thanks to The Evans Group.
With founder Jennifer Evans at the helm (along with a team of pattern makers and textile sample designers), emerging independent designers now have the opportunity to create their own haute couture, all on a reasonable budget.
So now there’s no excuse to start that clothing line of yours.
What is Haute Couture?
Haute couture is the designing and manufacturing of custom clothing. For fashion designers, this is a significant way to rise to prominence and let the world see what you can do.
As you can imagine, creating customized clothing lines isn’t a black and white process. It includes multiple planning sessions, coordinating with a large team of custom pattern makers, fashion drafting experts, fashion designers, and hundreds of delicate and expert craftsmanship hours. Plus, if you want to make a splash in the world of haute couture, you need to ensure everything is perfect with your custom clothing samples.
Clothing manufacturers for startups
What makes TEG’s method of apparel manufacturing stand out in the crowded L.A. fashion scene? It’s thanks to a winning formula created by Jennifer Evans for almost 20 years. She got her start crafting haute couture as a small-time project in school and never looked back. As a result, the process is perfect for fashion startups and emerging fashion designers.
Right off the bat, TEG offers no minimums for haute couture. No minimums allow emerging designers to feel comfortable with dipping their toes into Haute couture’s competitive and prestigious world.
TEG offers both the benefits of studio-level [The Benefits of Studio Level Production] and factory-level clothing production, depending on your fashion line and career goals. With work featured in New York Fashion Week and L.A. art installations, it’s safe to say that TEG’s portfolio is as creative as it is diverse.
The Custom Pattern Making Process, Simplified
So, where does it all start with this clothing manufacturer? First, clients meet the TEG team to discuss fashion development goals.
Everything is mapped out, discussed, and pored over meticulously. Next, the client has various meetings with the dedicated project manager to discuss anything and everything about the clothing line and brand goals. TEG gives you the essential tips for starting your own clothing line, as well as mastering it.
Next, a talented team of designers and cut and sew manufacturers can get to work crafting every part of your design. With pretty fast turnaround times, too.
This is where the brunt of the work takes place under the expert care of a seamstress, pattern maker, and fashion sample makers.
But What About Fashion Development Price?
Let’s not mince words: designing haute couture can rack up a considerable bill. For a designer to commission a line of specific clothing, the price tag can easily start at $20,000 for day wear. Let alone the steep costs from designers like Chanel.
TEG has the independent designer covered. Along with allowing no minimums, TEG offers the ‘Test Drive’ design plan. The Test Drive design package is where a designer can create a few pieces of daywear.
The Test Drive package will cost around $5,000, depending on your sample sizes, fees, and other considerations. For first-time fashion designers in Los Angeles, this is an absolute steal of a price. But what does it include?
2 First patterns
2 First samples
Fitting with a pattern maker
1 Round of pattern fit adjustments
2 Production-ready custom patterns
2 Duplicate samples per style (4 samples)
Add to that unfettered access to a dedicated project manager, pattern maker, seamstress, and design director. You’ll also see the TEG Specification Sheets, which cover all of your goals, measurements, fabric, and sketches.
What Does This Mean For Emerging Designers?
What can a rookie fashion designer glean from this?
Essentially, they have an invaluable ally in the Los Angeles fashion manufacturing industry. TEG’s garment manufacturing process in helping designers realize their potential and bring designing visions to life can easily make a clothing line or brand stand out.
First-time independent designers can take comfort in knowing that TEG has experience with nearly 2,000 different designers and brands. Some of TEG’s most famous clients include Banana Republic, Cosima, Moncler, and Guess.
Working out of Downtown L.A.’s colorful Arts District, the Evans Group team has carved out a coveted spot in both the city of angels and the world of west coast haute couture.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers. The Evans Group prides itself on being one of the few fashion houses in the United States with unique skills and goals for independent fashion designers. With talented seamstresses, pattern makers, and fashion pattern drafters, TEG allows emerging designers the chance to start a clothing line.
Learn more about The Evans Group at https://tegintl.com/
The Evans Group is located at :
1926 E. 7th Street, Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90021
303 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
You can reach The Evans Group by phone
800-916-0910 (Los Angeles)
415-324-8779 (San Francisco)
Jennifer Evans
Learn more about The Evans Group at https://tegintl.com/
