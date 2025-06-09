Dennis Smith Entertainment Produces Multi-Cultural Music Festival for Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market

Atlanta-Area Community Event Features Fusion of Latin and Asian Artists Alongside Premium Acts Party on the Moon® and Jessie's Girls®

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dennis Smith Entertainment served as entertainment curator for a community music festival at Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market outside Atlanta, producing a day-long celebration that brought together hundreds of attendees for locally produced food and diverse musical performances. The event showcased the company's approach to community entertainment programming beyond traditional wedding and corporate services.The festival featured a carefully curated lineup blending Latin and Asian musical traditions with contemporary entertainment acts. Afternoon programming included samba dancers, flamenco troupes, bongo drummers, and mariachi artists, followed by evening performances from Dennis Smith Entertainment's premium acts Party on the Moon® and Jessie's GirlsAccording to Dennis Smith Entertainment, the collaboration with Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market demonstrates the company's commitment to using music and performance to strengthen community bonds through cultural expression and shared experiences."One of the foundational goals of Dennis Smith Entertainment is to use the power of music and performance in fostering stronger and more inspired communities," said Dennis Smith, founder of Dennis Smith Entertainment. "We've helped non-profit and community organizations around the US strengthen their members' bonds and affinity through thoughtful expression of their mission, vision and values."The event programming was designed to complement the farmers market's focus on local food production while celebrating the cultural diversity of the Atlanta-area community. Dennis Smith Entertainment coordinated the musical styles and genres to create what the company describes as a cohesive entertainment experience throughout the day-long celebration.The festival included community competitions and activities alongside the musical programming, with Party on the Moonand Jessie's Girlsdelivering back-to-back high-energy evening sets that drew crowd participation and dancing.Dennis Smith Entertainment reports that the Nam Dae Mun collaboration represents the company's broader work with non-profit and community organizations seeking to enhance member engagement through customized entertainment programming. The company provides entertainment curation services that align musical and visual experiences with organizational missions and values."We were thrilled to be their entertainment curator — masterfully blending musical styles and genres, while providing world-class service throughout the event," Smith noted.The farmers market festival joins Dennis Smith Entertainment's portfolio of community and non-profit event programming, which includes work with organizations seeking to strengthen community connections through music and performance experiences.Dennis Smith Entertainment's community programming services include entertainment curation, multi-cultural performance coordination, and event production support for organizations focused on community building and cultural celebration.About Dennis Smith EntertainmentDennis Smith Entertainment provides wedding, corporate, and community entertainment services specializing in customized performance experiences. The company serves clients seeking entertainment solutions that align with organizational missions and community values.About Dennis SmithDennis Smith is the creator and principal of Dennis Smith Entertainment, creator of Party on the Moon and Jessie's Girls, and manager of a portfolio of elite musicians, artists and choreographers who design and perform custom entertainment for discerning clients around the world. A published author, musician and composer, Dennis consults with private individuals, non-profit organizations and corporate leaders using principles of structural theory, storytelling and music composition to elevate memory-creating events with visual and auditory excellence.

