Dennis Smith Entertainment Publishes July 4th Event Planning Guide Ahead of Performance at Norcross Red, White & Boom

New Article Provides Event Planning Insights as Premier Act Prepares for July 3rd Headlining Performance in Norcross, Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dennis Smith Entertainment today published a guide to July 4th entertainment planning, offering insights on booking live entertainment for Independence Day celebrations. The article release coincides with the upcoming performance of the company's premier act, Party on the Moon , headlining the Red, White & Boom festival at Lillian Webb Park in Norcross on July 3, 2025.The newly published guide, titled " How to Book Show-Stopping Entertainment for Your July 4th Celebration ," examines entertainment formats designed for Independence Day events, from high-energy cover bands to cultural performance fusions and DJ-live band hybrids. The article addresses planning considerations specific to outdoor celebrations, including sound requirements, weather preparation, and entertainment pacing throughout day-long events.Party on the Moon will headline the free, family-friendly Red, White & Boom festival from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Lillian Webb Park in downtown Norcross. The event features live music, food trucks, family activities, and concludes with a fireworks display."The best Independence Day events you've attended probably had fireworks, but what made the whole experience memorable was probably the music, the energy, and the performances that built excitement from afternoon through evening," said Dennis Smith, founder of Dennis Smith Entertainment.The published guide details five entertainment categories recommended for July 4th celebrations: high-energy cover bands with patriotic arrangements, cultural performance fusions highlighting diverse heritage, roaming brass or drum lines for crowd interaction, DJ-live band hybrids for extended celebrations, and daytime lounge sets for family-friendly hours.Dennis Smith Entertainment's article emphasizes the importance of entertainment pacing for Independence Day events, recommending acoustic sets during family hours, roaming musicians between acts, and high-energy headliners leading into fireworks finales. The guide addresses technical considerations for outdoor events, including professional sound equipment, weather contingencies, and seamless transitions between performances."Great live entertainment on July 4th transforms a regular gathering into something people talk about for years," Smith noted in the published content.The Red, White & Boom performance marks Party on the Moon's appearance at one of Georgia's Independence Day celebrations. The band, described in the article as featuring full horn sections, dynamic vocals, and custom patriotic arrangements, has performed for celebrities, Fortune 500 companies, and high-profile events across the United States.The article examines Dennis Smith Entertainment's approach to July 4th programming, including the company's Club Jam , featuring DJ Babey Drew, which combines live vocals and instruments with DJ transitions for extended celebrations. The guide also discusses multicultural performance options, including Latin percussionists, salsa dancers, and fusion bands that celebrate cultural diversity during Independence Day events.Planning insights covered in the publication include crowd demographics consideration, outdoor sound and technical requirements, heat and weather preparation for performers, and transition coordination to maintain event energy. The article emphasizes that successful July 4th entertainment requires understanding both performance quality and event pacing."The entertainment you choose for Independence Day creates the atmosphere that defines your entire event," Smith stated in the guide.The Red, White & Boom festival at Lillian Webb Park is free and open to the public, featuring Party on the Moon's live performance alongside food trucks, face painting, games, and family activities before the fireworks display.Dennis Smith Entertainment's July 4th guide is available on the company's website and provides planning resources for organizers of both large community festivals and private celebrations.About Dennis Smith EntertainmentDennis Smith Entertainment provides entertainment services for weddings, corporate events, and community celebrations, specializing in customized performance experiences and hybrid entertainment formats.About Dennis SmithDennis Smith is the creator and principal of Dennis Smith Entertainment, creator of Party on the Moon and Jessie's Girls, and manager of a portfolio of elite musicians, artists and choreographers who design and perform custom entertainment for discerning clients around the world. A published author, musician and composer, Dennis consults with private individuals, non-profit organizations and corporate leaders using principles of structural theory, storytelling and music composition to elevate memory-creating events with visual and auditory excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.