Dennis Smith Entertainment Performs at Country Music Legend Jamey Johnson's Wedding Reception

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dennis Smith Entertainment announced today that Party on the Moon , with Dennis Smith serving as band leader, performed at the May wedding reception of country music legend Jamey Johnson and Brittney Eakins. The private celebration drew over 200 guests, including established figures from the country music industry and the entertainment business.Party on the Moon, which has performed over 1,000 shows worldwide, was selected to provide entertainment for the intimate reception that included music industry professionals Kid Rock, Randy Travis, Marcus King, and Zac Brown, along with hit songwriters, producers, and music executives."This May, we had the honor of performing at what was truly a night to remember," said Dennis Smith, band leader of Party on the Moon. "We often say we play 'the Academy Awards of people's lives,' and this celebration was one for the record books."Johnson, a 10-time Grammy nominee and Grand Ole Opry member, has established himself as a significant voice in contemporary American country music. He has earned Song of the Year honors from both the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association for tracks including "Give It Away" and "In Color."His work has been featured in major publications including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and The Wall Street Journal.The evening showcased Party on the Moon's new country western offerings, which the band developed to meet growing demand for country-themed celebrations. The performance drew from a classic country catalog, including songs from Dolly Parton, Zac Brown Band, and Alabama.For the Johnson reception, the band worked with additional musicians, including fiddle and pedal steel guitar players, to deliver an authentic country sound that matched the musical preferences of the bride and groom.Party on the Moon has built a client roster that includes corporate executives, private party hosts, and philanthropists across various industries. The band's performers include touring artists who have worked with established acts, including Diana Ross, Train, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Maroon Five, and Carrie Underwood.Their standard performance format includes a three-hour show with over 100 customized songs, professional choreography, and costume design.The Johnson-Eakins wedding joins a long list of notable celebrations where Party on the Moon has performed. Over the years, the band has entertained at events for corporate executives, professional athletes, and public figures who want live music that keeps their guests engaged throughout the evening."A heartfelt thank you to Jamey and Brittney for trusting us with such a special night," Smith added. "We were honored to be part of your story."The wedding performance demonstrates Dennis Smith Entertainment's position in the luxury entertainment market, where clients invest significantly in professional entertainment for their important occasions.Beyond full band performances, Party on the Moon can scale its offering based on the event. They've provided intimate cocktail sets, string quartet music for ceremonies, DJ services, and additional elements like drum lines or confetti cannons.For some celebrations, they bring in special guests: Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray has joined performances when clients want to surprise their guests with a recognizable face.Johnson's decision to hire Party on the Moon speaks to the band's standing in entertainment circles. When someone who works with top-tier musicians for a living chooses your band for their own wedding, it says something about the quality they deliver.Dennis Smith Entertainment continues to serve clients who understand that professional entertainment significantly impacts the success of their celebrations. The company's approach focuses on creating experiences where guests remain engaged throughout the event, with many clients reporting that their guests describe the entertainment as memorable years after the celebration.The Johnson wedding performance adds to Party on the Moon's portfolio of exclusive events, demonstrating the band's continued appeal among clients who have access to various entertainment options but choose professional bands that deliver consistent quality and engagement.About Dennis Smith EntertainmentDennis Smith Entertainment provides custom entertainment services for private events, corporate gatherings, and luxury weddings. Founded by Dennis Smith, a musician and composer, the company manages performers who have worked with established recording artists and provides entertainment for clients, including corporate executives, professional athletes, and public figures.Smith created Party on the Moon and Jessie's Girls and works with musicians, choreographers, and production specialists to develop entertainment programs for client events. Dennis Smith Entertainment artists have performed at presidential inaugural balls, professional sporting events, and celebrity weddings.

