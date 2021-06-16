SETH ROGEN JOINS FAZE CLAN FOR HFC CHARITY LIVESTREAM TO RAISE FUNDS & AWARENESS FOR ALZHEIMER’S RESEARCH
SQUAD STREAM WITH FAZE BANKS, FAZE NATE HILL & SPECIAL GUESTS ADIN ROSS, MIKE MAJLIK & MORE TO TAKE PLACE ON JUNE 17TH AT 2PM PT
FaZe Clan has partnered with Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller Rogen’s charity HFC for a livestream event where Seth Rogen will stream alongside FaZe Clan members with one call to action: raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s care, support, and brain health education. The stream, which will feature Rogen taking on FaZe Banks, FaZe Nate Hill and special guests like Adin Ross and Mike Majlik, is set to take place on June 17th at 2pm PT. Fans can either watch Rogen stream live from the FaZe Clan Twitch channel or check out other participating talent’s livestreams. To donate or purchase official event merchandise with proceeds going directly to HFC’s care and support programing, visit the “Gaming To Fight Alzheimer’s” Tiltify page HERE.
The FaZe Clan x HFC livestream event was brokered by strategic advisory Brand Knew and stems from a shared desire to raise awareness and open a dialogue around Alzheimer’s. The stream will kick off with Rogen and Nate Hill playing Rocket League, followed by Rogen gaming alongside FaZe Banks and special guests, all while educating the audience on the importance of living a brain healthy lifestyle. HFC has done incredible work in raising awareness for Alzheimer’s funding prevention research and supporting family caregivers.
“I can’t wait to join forces with Faze Clan to have some fun and to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and the importance of brain health,” says Seth Rogen.
FaZe Clan recently made waves in the Rocket League and gaming communities by announcing the acquisition of popular team, The Peeps. Also set to join the livestream will be special guest SunlessKhan, one of the most well-known Rocket League content creators.
FaZe Clan continues to find innovative ways to give back and shed light on causes that are important. In March of 2020, FaZe participated in Verizon’s Pay it Forward Live series in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19. In response to the pandemic, FaZe Clan hosted the #Fight2Fund series, a Call of Duty: Warzone pro-am tournament that raised over $125,000 for those affected by COVID-19. Last summer FaZe Clan also teamed up with Gamers.Vote and When We All Vote for a “FaZe Up and Vote” social campaign, which helped over 1000 people in the gaming community register to vote in the 2020 US election.
This Thursday’s livestream event comes on the heels of a historic week for FaZe Clan. Last Thursday, FaZe made history as the first gaming organization to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated. Days later, FaZe Jarvis achieved the only knock-out during the “Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms” boxing match, further expanding the organization’s presence in the traditional sports scene. Fans can watch part II of FaZe Clan’s official documentary “Road to Fight Night ft. FaZe Jarvis” on FaZe’s YouTube Channel this afternoon.
About FaZe Clan:
Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of over 350 million combined across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of gaming, sports, culture and entertainment, driving how the next generation consumes content, plays and shops. Their roster of 85 influential personalities consists of world-class gamers, engaging content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, Lebron “Bronny” James Jr and Lil Yachty. The organization’s unmatched esports division includes nine competitive teams in Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe), VALORANT, Rocket League and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. In addition, FaZe Clan has become a sought-after fashion and lifestyle brand through an inspired apparel line and limited-edition collaborations with partners including Champion, NFL, Manchester City FC, Lyrical Lemonade, Kappa, CLOT, LA Kings, and more. Follow us @FaZeClan, @FaZeApparel and @FaZeUpdate.
About HFC:
Founded in 2012 by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, HFC is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, inspire the next generation of Alzheimer’s advocates, and be leaders in brain health research and education. HFC is accelerating progress in Alzheimer’s care, prevention, and support all while bringing many laughs and light to the Alzheimer’s space. Through its signature celebrity events, HFC also raises much-needed awareness about this disease. HFC launched a Brain-Health Dinner Series, hosted nine star-studded variety shows and one comedian-filled carnival, and has a comedy special currently streaming on Netflix. In 2020, HFC hosted its first-ever virtual game show: Hilarity for Charity’s Head to Head. Thanks to the ongoing support of our generous donors, HFC has raised over $15 million and awarded over 350,000 hours of in-home care relief to Alzheimer’s family caregivers through our North American Caregiver Respite Grant Program. In addition to providing caregiver respite, HFC organizes online support groups to build caregiver community and connectivity, engages young people across the country to become Alzheimer’s advocates, funds prevention-focused and brain-health research, and teaches people how to care for the health of their brains today, so they can reduce their risk tomorrow.
