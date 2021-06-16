Global Challenges Drive Double Digit Growth in Additive Manufacturing Through 2025
Additive manufacturing is part of the solution for disrupted supply chains, operational efficiencies, and new product development
The market for industrial additive manufacturing will grow at a double-digit rate through 2025. Due to the uncertainty in the market, 2021 growth will be off to a slower start. ”DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New ARC Advisory Group research on the market for Additive Manufacturing reveals that the intersection of 3D printer innovation, software advances, and material creation with the COVID-19 pandemic is shining a new light on industrialized additive manufacturing. As part of a broader digital transformation strategy, additive manufacturing is part of the solution for disrupted supply chains, operational efficiencies, and new product development.
— Marianne D’Aquila
“The market for industrial additive manufacturing will grow at a double-digit rate through 2025. Last year was difficult due to the overarching macroeconomic pressures of the global COVID-19 pandemic, widespread trade tensions, and political unrest. Due to the uncertainty in the market, 2021 growth will be off to a slower start. As with other transformative technologies, adopters are balancing short-term investments and capital expenditures vs. much-needed innovation in a competitive world,” according to Marianne D’Aquila, Research Director and key author of ARC's Additive Manufacturing Machinery Market Research Report.
About ARC’s Additive Manufacturing Machinery Research
This ARC research explores current market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers, and provides five-year global forecasts for the worldwide market for additive manufacturing machinery. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts by region, industry, and product categories.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include:
• Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel) – personalized spreadsheet includes current base year market data and five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
• Concise Presentation Market Analysis Report (PDF) – This wide-screen presentation format makes it much easier to find detailed information on a market. This new format provides executives, business unit managers, and other authorized users with immediate access to in-depth market analysis, including analysis associated with every market data chart and figure. Included is an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, five-year market forecast, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with a comprehensive set of charts with associated analysis.
About ARC Advisory Group:
ARC Advisory Group is the leading market research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. ARC analysts have the industry knowledge and first-hand experience to help clients find the best answers.
