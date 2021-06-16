Gissing North America LLC establishing operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gissing North America LLC, a leading manufacturer of acoustic systems for the automotive industry, today announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The $18.7 million investment will create 116 new jobs.

Founded in 2016, Gissing North America LLC is an acoustic and sound package solutions provider for the automotive industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures components and solutions to reduce noise, vibration and harshness and improve acoustics for a variety of vehicles.

Located in the Fox Hill Business Park in Fountain Inn, Gissing North America LLC’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand from automotive manufacturers across the Southeast.

The new facility is expected to be operational by 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Gissing North America LLC team should contact Jessica Roast at (207) 784-1118.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Greenville County was also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.

QUOTES

“Gissing is excited to have chosen Greenville County as its new home to expand its operations. As an acoustic component solutions provider to the mobility industry, we intend to supply and service our current and new prospective customers in the Southeast. We have chosen South Carolina, in general, and Greenville County, specifically, due to the infrastructure, economic environment and quality of life it offers our future associates. Gissing has an ‘affinity for mobility,’ and we are excited to bring it to Greenville County. I would like to thank the GADC and the state of South Carolina for their diligence and for facilitating our site selection process.” -Gissing North America LLC CEO & President Claudio Calado

“Today’s announcement is another win for the Upstate as well as South Carolina as a whole. We celebrate Gissing North America’s decision to invest $18.7 million and create 116 new jobs in Greenville County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Gissing North America LLC on announcing their new Greenville County operations. It’s exciting to see companies continue to embrace South Carolina’s diverse manufacturing base and select our state as a destination to do business.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“As a leading provider of acoustic systems for the automotive industry, Gissing North America LLC brings excellent jobs and significant capital investment to Greenville and is a perfect complement to the Upstate's booming automotive industry. Gissing North America LLC will help Greenville County accelerate economic growth and build on our reputation as a world-class mobility and advanced manufacturing community, and we welcome them." -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows