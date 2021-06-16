MASTER P AND MONARCH MAGAZINE CREATES NEW MARKETING COMPANY THAT FOCUSES ON EDUCATING AND ENTERTAINING THE CULTURE
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Percy “Master P” Miller announces his partnership with Monarch Magazine in forming a marketing agency IMPACT CONNECT EMPOWER GLOBAL MARKETING SOLUTIONS, specializing in the African American audience. Working with Fortune 500 companies, Percy Miller and Will Walters of Monarch Magazine are committed to bringing a unique approach to reaching the African American consumer.
Percy “Master P” Miller says, “The buying power of the African American consumer is over 1.3 Trillion Dollars and corporations need to understand how to market to us. We will reach consumers through campaigns based on integrity and authenticity.”
Will Walters of Monarch Magazine says, “Through a mix of education and entertainment, we will deliver a series of robust experiences that will engage the audience on every platform by bringing thought leaders, financial experts, and other cultivators of lifestyle together and immerse them within content and new projects designed to equalize the playing field and change the pre-existing narrative and stigmas surrounding Black America.”
The duo will be launching their partnership for Father’s Day in a digital series titled “Kings in the Kitchen.” Partnering with Proctor & Gamble, the series highlights Fatherhood, Generational Wealth, and Economic Empowerment of the community.
Upcoming endeavors of the company include a Television series “Behind the Cover” which will chronicle the day to day operations of a magazine and the building of the marketing agency as well as an HBCU interactive tour, speaking to the students, faculty and local community leaders about the importance of finances, health and education.
For more information, please visit www.PMillerEnterprises.com
P. Miller Enterprises Media Relations
Percy “Master P” Miller says, “The buying power of the African American consumer is over 1.3 Trillion Dollars and corporations need to understand how to market to us. We will reach consumers through campaigns based on integrity and authenticity.”
Will Walters of Monarch Magazine says, “Through a mix of education and entertainment, we will deliver a series of robust experiences that will engage the audience on every platform by bringing thought leaders, financial experts, and other cultivators of lifestyle together and immerse them within content and new projects designed to equalize the playing field and change the pre-existing narrative and stigmas surrounding Black America.”
The duo will be launching their partnership for Father’s Day in a digital series titled “Kings in the Kitchen.” Partnering with Proctor & Gamble, the series highlights Fatherhood, Generational Wealth, and Economic Empowerment of the community.
Upcoming endeavors of the company include a Television series “Behind the Cover” which will chronicle the day to day operations of a magazine and the building of the marketing agency as well as an HBCU interactive tour, speaking to the students, faculty and local community leaders about the importance of finances, health and education.
For more information, please visit www.PMillerEnterprises.com
P. Miller Enterprises Media Relations
P. Miller Enterprises
+1 3106914700
email us here