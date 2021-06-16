B&H WORLDWIDE IMPLEMENTS JETCELL STORAGE FOR AERO ENGINES IN SINGAPORE

B&H Worldwide is further expanding the scope of its specialist services with the introduction of JetCell storage systems at its facility in Singapore.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore: B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, is further expanding the scope of its specialist services with the introduction of JetCell storage systems at its facility in Singapore. Designed to deliver long-term protection for jet engines in storage the system creates a moisture-free, regulated and controlled environment around the equipment regardless of local conditions.

Modern jet engines are built using composite materials and advanced electronics and require specialist handling from experts for both storage and transportation. When stored they require very precise moisture free surroundings. The new JetCells being implemented by B&H feature small industrial air driers within the storage enclosure which are capable of delivering very low levels of relative humidity with a virtually maintenance free operation over long periods of time.

Two different types of JetCell have been installed meaning the Singapore facility can handle both Trent 700 and Trent XWB engines among others. Their introduction means the B&H team will be able to maintain very low levels of humidity and keep the engines in optimal conditions.

Says B&H Worldwide Group CEO, Stuart Allen: “Customers in the aerospace logistics arena are rightly demanding the highest levels of quality and care when it comes to long-term storage of their aircraft engines. With the introduction of these JetCells at our Singapore facility we are able to provide another service enhancement specifically tailored to meet their requirements and which will help to keep aircraft engines in pristine condition while they are within our facility in the Free Trade Zone at Changi”.

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

