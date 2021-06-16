Staff Reporting 2020-2021

Staff Reporting 2020-2021 data was due June 15. The Audit Window is now open through June 30. Please review the NSSRS Validation collection to ensure verification reports for Staff data are accurate and fix any errors which may be listed. The Audit Window closes at midnight on June 30. After this time, no changes are allowed to 2020-2021 Staff Reporting data.