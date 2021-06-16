Reflectiz Named 2021 Globee Bronze Award Winner
Israeli Cybersecurity Company Wins Prestigious Award Following its Smooth Transition into the Post-COVID EraTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reflectiz, a rapidly growing website digital security pioneer, has been recognized as a 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards winner. These prestigious global awards recognize Information Technology (IT) and Cybersecurity vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping raise the bar in their respective sectors and markets.
“I’m thrilled that we have become leading enablers of digital security for websites,” said Idan Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Reflectiz. “Behind this distinguished success is our dedication to innovation and relentless drive to make digital businesses safe again. We believe this Globee Award recognition further validates our commitment to our customers and their growing security needs.”
Reflectiz is currently offering a comprehensive Cybersecurity solution that is already helping businesses, including recently signed big brands, from multiple sectors - eCommerce, travel, tourism, banking, finance, healthcare, and more. The rapid digitalization of businesses is creating multiple opportunities for hackers and malicious organizations, a challenge that Reflectiz is helping address successfully.
This next-gen solution offers a 360 view of all external digital applications and third-party tags running on websites. It helps customers create a unique and one-of-a-kind inventory of their digital assets. This allows them to take full control of their websites, while also learning about all data movement and new dependencies that may arise. Reflectiz effectively eliminates all security blind spots on websites.
Intensifying threats like web supply-chain attacks, web skimming (Magecart), ex-domain exploits, and privacy risks can now be tackled on an ongoing basis.
“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we achieved and maintained sustainable growth. This just proves the strength and power of the value we are bringing to businesses that are going online. Today’s security and regulatory challenges require a shift from the old reactive mindset to a proactive one one. Reflectiz helps achieve just that,” Idan Cohen went on to comment on the recent achievement.
Reflectiz’s innovative platform is extremely easy to adopt, nor does it require any kind of ongoing maintenance. It’s completely non-intrusive as it can be implemented without using a single line of code. This digital security enabler has no impact on website performance, which is also something that digital businesses need today. Staying secure and compliance has never been easier.
“We are happy to see that Cybersecurity industries like Reflectiz have shown their resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech sector is robust and innovative,” said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. “The pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere.”
More than 65 IT experts from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry sectors participated in the judging process this time around. The IT World Awards are open to Information Technology and Cybersecurity organizations from all over the world and the end-users of their products and services. To see the complete list of 2021 Globee Award winners - Click Here.
About Reflectiz
Reflectiz is a leading cybersecurity solution provider and website digital security enabler. This enterprise grade solution protects online businesses from digital application risks, client-side threats like Magecart and web skimming attacks, web supply chain exploits, ex-domain risks, and more. For more information about how to gain control of your website security, visit the Reflectiz website.
