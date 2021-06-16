Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 17, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 16, 2021                                                            

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adams

Winchester Community Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Athens

Rome Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trimble Township Wastewater Treatment District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Ohio City Improvement Corporation

 

07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2019

 

 

 

University Heights City Beautiful Corporation

 

12/10/2018 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Columbus

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Green Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

New London Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Village of North Perry

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

DRAYER PHYSICAL THERAPY - NORTHERN OHIO, LLC

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Miami Township Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Riverside Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Highland Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Madison Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Pleasant Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Washington Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Summit County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Community Improvement Corporation of City of Van Wert and Van Wert County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Paint Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 
         

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

