Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 17, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Adams
Winchester Community Fire District
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Athens
Rome Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Trimble Township Wastewater Treatment District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Ohio City Improvement Corporation
07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2019
University Heights City Beautiful Corporation
12/10/2018 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
City of Columbus
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Green Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
New London Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Village of North Perry
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
DRAYER PHYSICAL THERAPY - NORTHERN OHIO, LLC
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Miami Township Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Riverside Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Highland Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Pickaway
Madison Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Putnam
Pleasant Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky
Washington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Summit County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Van Wert
Community Improvement Corporation of City of Van Wert and Van Wert County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Paint Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.