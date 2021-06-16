For Immediate Release:

June 16, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 17, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Winchester Community Fire District IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Athens Rome Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Trimble Township Wastewater Treatment District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Ohio City Improvement Corporation 07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2019 University Heights City Beautiful Corporation 12/10/2018 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin City of Columbus IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Green Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron New London Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Village of North Perry 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery DRAYER PHYSICAL THERAPY - NORTHERN OHIO, LLC MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Miami Township Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Riverside Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Highland Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Pickaway Madison Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Pleasant Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky Washington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Summit County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Van Wert Community Improvement Corporation of City of Van Wert and Van Wert County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Paint Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

