Fine Tune Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Top Supply Chain Project

Our team has truly enjoyed working with AZZ, and we’ve especially appreciated their commitment to optimal bottom-line results through dedicated and vigilant expense management.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a provider of indirect expense management services, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, has selected it as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021.
The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.
Fine Tune was recognized for helping AZZ Inc.—a global leader in galvanizing, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services—manage and optimize their uniform rental and waste disposal programs.
Using its proprietary software, industry expertise, and vigilant management philosophy, Fine Tune has saved AZZ hundreds of thousands of dollars since the partnership began.
“We are delighted to be a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021,” said Jason Marchant, Director of Account Management, Fine Tune. “The complex indirect categories in which we specialize have so many ‘unknown unknowns’ that can impact an organization’s P&L, and it’s always great to find companies that are committed to solving the difficult problems posed by these expenses. Our team has truly enjoyed working with AZZ, and we’ve especially appreciated their commitment to optimal bottom-line results through dedicated and vigilant expense management.”
“The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate,” said Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry’s strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter and more efficiently in the years ahead.”
