Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501942

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                              

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2021 @ approximately 1814 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Street in the Village of Orleans

VIOLATION:

  1. Violation of Conditions of Release

  2. Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED:  Jason Metras                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report that Metras violated a Final Order for Relief from Abuse. Upon trooper’s arrival, it became known Metras had left the scene. Through further investigation it became known Metras violated a Final Order of Relief from Abuse by driving by a prohibited address and honking the horn. It was learned Metras violated a curfew violation as well. Metras was later located and subsequently placed under arrest and transported back to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/16/2021 @ 1300 hours           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional     

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED  

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

