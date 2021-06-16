Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501942

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2021 @ approximately 1814 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Street in the Village of Orleans

VIOLATION:

Violation of Conditions of Release Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Jason Metras

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report that Metras violated a Final Order for Relief from Abuse. Upon trooper’s arrival, it became known Metras had left the scene. Through further investigation it became known Metras violated a Final Order of Relief from Abuse by driving by a prohibited address and honking the horn. It was learned Metras violated a curfew violation as well. Metras was later located and subsequently placed under arrest and transported back to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2021 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.