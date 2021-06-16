Derby Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501942
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/15/2021 @ approximately 1814 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Street in the Village of Orleans
VIOLATION:
- Violation of Conditions of Release
- Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Jason Metras
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report that Metras violated a Final Order for Relief from Abuse. Upon trooper’s arrival, it became known Metras had left the scene. Through further investigation it became known Metras violated a Final Order of Relief from Abuse by driving by a prohibited address and honking the horn. It was learned Metras violated a curfew violation as well. Metras was later located and subsequently placed under arrest and transported back to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2021 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.