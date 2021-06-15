Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Consolidated Data Collection (CDC) Collections Interim Program Schools (Rule 18) Now in Audit

Consolidated Data Collection (CDC) collections Interim Program Schools (Rule 18) now in Audit AUDIT OPEN:  June 16 – AUDIT CLOSE DATE:  June 30

If you have already Submitted and Approved your CDC collections for the 2020-2021 school year, thank you. If you have not, this serves as a reminder these collections were due Jun 15 and are now in Audit.

ESU/District/System/School Information Report

The ESU/District/System/School Information Report is used to collect general information relating to a Rule 18 Interim Program School, including name, address, website, phone and any changes in status, including school closure.

For more information, contact Ginny Carter – ginny.carter@nebraska.gov

Substitute Teachers

Collects all substitute teachers by name, their NDE Staff ID, and the number of days taught. See Rule 21 for details: 92 NAC 21-005.23 & 92 NAC 21-005.24. This collection has been open since August 2020.

For more information, contact the NDE Helpdesk – ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org

