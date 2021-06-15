Consolidated Data Collection (CDC) collections for Public Districts now in Audit AUDIT OPEN: June 16 – AUDIT CLOSE DATE: June 30

If you have already Submitted and Approved your CDC collections for the 2020-2021 school year, thank you. If you have not, this serves as a reminder these collections were due Jun 15 and are now in Audit.

Annual Participation Report This is a collection of Title I programs and the related data required to submit for them. For more information, contact Beth Wooster at beth.wooster@nebraska.gov

ESU/District/System/School Information Report This report is used to collect general information relating to a District, including name, address, website, phone and any changes in District status, including school closure. For more information, contact Ginny Carter at ginny.carter@nebraska.gov

Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Information This collection is used to obtain district information, graduation requirement information, and NAI grade levels for Nebraska public school districts. For more information, contact the NDE Helpdesk at ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org

Pupil Transportation Report This report exists to collect transportation and bus information from all Public, State, Nonpublic and ESU entities. For more information, contact Janice Eret at janice.eret@nebraska.gov

Substitute Teachers Collects all substitute teachers by name, their NDE Staff ID, and the number of days taught. See Rule 21 for details: 92 NAC 21-005.23 & 92 NAC 21-005.24. This collection has been open since August 2020. For more information, contact the NDE Helpdesk at ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org

Days in Session/Instructional Program Hours This collection consists of 2 different reports: Days in Session and Instructional Program Hours. Days in Session is the actual number of days school is open with teachers and students, not what was originally planned. For public districts, this information is collected through ADVISER. As such, public districts do not need to complete this portion of this CDC collection. Instructional Program Hours are the actual instructional program hours in session (not just scheduled) for the school year. All Public districts must complete this section of the collection for KG, Elem & Sec. Also included in this collection are Pre-K instructional hours for public district/system operated early childhood education programs by attendance site.

For the 2020-2021 school year, please use the Commissioner’s Guidance concerning Instructional Hours for Rules 10, 11 and 14 found here: https://www.launchne.com/commish/

For information on Pre-Kindergarten, Tammi Hicken at tammi.hicken@nebraska.gov

For information on Instructional Program Hours, Don Loseke at don.loseke@nebraska.gov