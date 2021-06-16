Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A302301

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#:229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021 0159 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Street, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Rose Hough

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/14/2021 at 0159 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an intoxicated female causing a disturbance at the Waterbury Park and Ride. Troopers responded and located Rose Hough on Lincoln Street, Hough displayed indicators of impairment and was advised she was being taken into protective custody. While being taken into custody, Hough acted in a disorderly manner by making excessive noise and being combative with Troopers. Hough has active court ordered conditions of release to not engage in violent, threatening, or tumultuous behavior. Hough was transported to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for detox. Hough was issued a citation to appear before the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division for the above mentioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2021

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861