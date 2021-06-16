Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,338 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A302301

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#:229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021 0159 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Street, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Rose Hough             

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

            On 06/14/2021 at 0159 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an intoxicated female causing a disturbance at the Waterbury Park and Ride. Troopers responded and located Rose Hough on Lincoln Street, Hough displayed indicators of impairment and was advised she was being taken into protective custody. While being taken into custody, Hough acted in a disorderly manner by making excessive noise and being combative with Troopers. Hough has active court ordered conditions of release to not engage in violent, threatening, or tumultuous behavior. Hough was transported to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for detox. Hough was issued a citation to appear before the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division for the above mentioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2021

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A     

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.