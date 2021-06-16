Middlesex Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A302301
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#:229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021 0159 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Street, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Rose Hough
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/14/2021 at 0159 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an intoxicated female causing a disturbance at the Waterbury Park and Ride. Troopers responded and located Rose Hough on Lincoln Street, Hough displayed indicators of impairment and was advised she was being taken into protective custody. While being taken into custody, Hough acted in a disorderly manner by making excessive noise and being combative with Troopers. Hough has active court ordered conditions of release to not engage in violent, threatening, or tumultuous behavior. Hough was transported to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for detox. Hough was issued a citation to appear before the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division for the above mentioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/15/2021
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861