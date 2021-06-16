St. Johnsbury Barracks / LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A402770
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021 1627 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of the Accident
ACCUSED: Tacalia M. Mosier
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/14/2021 at approximately 1627 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call of a motor vehicle accident on Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Through further investigation it was determined that Tacalia Mosier left the scene of the accident, after knowingly striking the vehicle. Mosier was scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division for the offense of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/16/2021 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.