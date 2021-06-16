Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402770

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/14/2021 1627 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of the Accident

 

ACCUSED: Tacalia M. Mosier                                        

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/14/2021 at approximately 1627 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call of a motor vehicle accident on Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Through further investigation it was determined that Tacalia Mosier left the scene of the accident, after knowingly striking the vehicle. Mosier was scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division for the offense of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/16/2021 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

