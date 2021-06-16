Bahamian Heritage celebration hits home run at Marlins game

We plan to continue to use our presence at these events to highlight our cultural offerings that truly make The Bahamas a close paradise.” — Linda Mackey, Consul General, Bahamas Consulate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like the Miami Marlins’ 4-2 win against the Atlanta Braves on June 12, The Islands of The Bahamas also emerged victorious as thousands of fans witnessed the special game, which prominently featured the culture of The Bahamas in a special Bahamas-themed night.

The celebration featured the pulsating and rhythmic music of The Bahamas and a pregame Junkanoo rush out performance showcasing the Bahamas Junkanoo Revue, including legends Langston Longley and Clinton Neilly. Junkanoo leaders from Nassau, Quinton “Barabbas” Woodside and Pluckers Chipman, also participated.

The highlight of the game honored Major League Miami Marlins Baseball player, 23-year-old shortstop Jasrado “Jazz” Chisolm Jr., a native of Nassau, Bahamas. The Heritage Celebration was a collaborative initiative by the Miami Marlins, the Bahamas Consulate General (Miami), the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA), the Bahamas Ministry of Youth Sport & Culture, Bahamasair, the National Sports Authority (NSA) of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Baseball Association (BBA). Bahamasair created special round-trip Heritage packages for the game for persons traveling to Florida from Nassau or Freeport. It is estimated that about 2,000 Bahamian fans traveled to Miami for the occasion.

“The Bahamas’ close proximity to South Florida made it easy for Bahamians to travel and support Bahamian Heritage Celebration and honor Jazz Chisolm. We plan to continue to use our presence at these events to highlight our cultural offerings that truly make The Bahamas a close paradise,” said Ms. Linda Mackey, Consul General, Bahamas Consulate.

Chisholm was presented with gifts from The Bahamas including a portrait painting by world renowned Bahamian celebrity artist Jamaal Rolle. Among those presenting the gifts were the Hon. Iram Lewis, the Bahamas Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture; Mr. Reginald Saunders, Permanent Secretary, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation and Ms. Linda Mackey, Consul General, Bahamas Consulate (Miami).

Bahamas Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture the Hon. Iram Lewis threw out the first Marlins’ pitch of the game, and Julien Believe sang the Bahamas National Anthem to the 8,500 fans in the stadium at LoanDepot Park.

