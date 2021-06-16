DED awards $15.8 million for community development projects statewide

The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today it will award more than $15.8 million to 38 recipients through its Community Development Block Grant Program to help communities with infrastructure improvement and other projects across Missouri.

“Strengthening infrastructure and improving our workforce remain my administration’s top priorities,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Whether repairing roads, upgrading facilities, or expanding job training opportunities, these grants allow us to invest in the future of Missouri.”

Funded projects for Fiscal Year 2020 include the construction or repair of roads and bridges, building community facilities, demolishing blighted or vacant structures, and more.

“Expanding and maintaining our state’s infrastructure is essential to economic development,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “These projects are keeping our communities strong and preparing them for new opportunities in the months and years ahead.”

Grant award recipients:

City of Atlanta - Approved for $444,844

This project improves and repairs the streets of Main from Williamson to Atterberry, Marion from Williamson to Atterberry, and Williamson from Babcock to Marion.

Village of Baldwin Park - Approved for $207,600

This project consists of street improvements, including installation of a drainage pipe to carry surface flow, regrading the entire length of a roadway, and other repairs.

City of Bell City - Approved for $349,460

The City plans to repair and replace damaged street areas with rock and asphalt. Other damaged streets will be seal coated to reduce deterioration from water soaking through cracks. To prevent further deterioration, ditches will be cleaned and culverts will be replaced.

City of Blackwater - $304,050

This project will resurface and replace about 950 feet of Trigg Avenue and an additional 500 to 1350 feet of Doddridge Avenue. Along this route, new storm sewer structures and drainage ditches will be installed and the existing undersized drainage ditches and storm inlets will be either repaired or replaced. Additionally, sidewalks, crossings, and ADA ramps around the elementary school and at the Main Street and Trigg Avenue intersection will be replaced. The gravel parking area at the school will be paved and two ADA parking stalls will be added.

City of Bunker - Approved for $226,914

This project includes asphalt overlay and paving of unpaved streets in addition to correcting drainage issues along 4th, Oak, West 5th, Main, and 6th Street.

City of Callao - Approved for $496,000

The City plans to construct a new fire station.

City of Camdenton - Approved for $500,000

This project will improve Route 5 by making necessary pavement repairs.

City of Cardwell - Approved for $370,779

This project includes repairing twelve streets with asphalt overlay. The improvements will concentrate on the most heavily traveled streets to the school, ballparks, churches, and residential areas.

City of Concordia - Approved for $173,561

This project will construct ADA compliant sidewalks along the western side of Highway 23 from 2nd Street to 4th Street.

City of Crane - Approved for $241,088

The City will demolish 13 privately-owned residential structures and one publicly-owned commercial structure. Afterwards, properties will be re-seeded and maintained in accordance with local regulations to prevent future slum and blight.

City of Deepwater - Approved for $483,195

This project includes street repairs and drainage improvements.

City of East Prairie - Approved for $498,862

This project includes street repairs and drainage improvements.

City of Ellington - Approved for $295,819

This project will include asphalt overlay to portions of eleven streets, repair of paved roadway, paving of six gravel streets located throughout the city, and correcting drainage issues along Lloyd and Caleb Street.

City of Ellsinore - Approved for $456,700, $316,072

Project 1 ($456,700): this project will relocate the Ellsinore Rural Fire Protection District and construct a new firehouse at a new site that is more easily accessible. The proposed structure will have drive-through apparatus bays large enough to accommodate “stacking” of the fire trucks. The facility will also house two ADA accessible restrooms, a large meeting room with a kitchenette, an equipment room, and an office.

Project 2 ($316,072): this project will repair selected higher traffic streets, including portions of Walnut, Birch, Maple, Cherry, and Pine Streets, Ballpark Road, and West Cleveland Avenue. These streets are tied to the East Carter School District and the city ballpark. Disturbed areas will be seeded to prevent further erosion.

City of Hartville - Approved for $492,338

This project includes renovations to the Thrive Center, such as removal and replacement of mortar from existing brick and cast stone mortar joints on exterior walls. A new opening will be cut into the west storefront to allow for a new fire-rated stair exit-way. Various windows and doors will also be replaced.

City of Kennett - Approved for $500,000

This project will construct a 10,000-square-foot facility designed to meet space requirements for Fire Station #2, EMS operation, and the air evacuation Unit. It will include four apparatus bays with sleeping and living quarters for the fire department. It will also house air evacuation sleeping and living quarters with an emergency helicopter pad near the facility.

City of Laclede - Approved for $500,000

This project includes street improvements for Pershing Drive and Cole, Prairie, Vernon, Olive, and Pleasant Streets.

City of Marston - Approved for $409,651

This project includes street repairs and drainage improvements.

City of Naylor - Approved for $499,931

This project will construct a new nutrition center. The facility will be approximately 3,000 square feet with a kitchen, dining area, adequate food/supply storage, office and restrooms. The facility will be fully ADA compliant and designed to food preparation code.

City of Palmyra - Approved for $500,000

This project will replace two interconnecting bridges on West Main Cross Street and Bradley Street with two new bridges that will meet state and federal standards.

City of Parma - Approved for $391,381

The City will develop a plan to overlay 14 city streets with an asphalt overlay.

City of Perry - Approved for $76,040

The City will demolish sixteen vacant structures that have been deemed unlivable and necessary to eliminate slum and blight. Properties will be re-seeded afterwards.

City of Poplar Bluff - Approved for $498,074

This project will improve roads along and adjacent to Abinton, Bradley, and Center Streets, Clare, Clyde, and Marion Avenues, as well as North Riverview Drive. Nearly two miles of roadway will be paved.

City of Rockaway Beach - Approved for $455,737

This project includes street repairs and drainage improvements.

City of Qulin - Approved for $254,910

This project will improve and repair streets in the area.

City of Savannah - Approved for $498,000

This project will convert a 3,600-square-foot space within the showroom of a former car dealership into a new workforce training facility for North Central Missouri College (NCMC). The renovated facility will include three classrooms and two offices. The facility will be ADA compliant.

City of Steelville - Approved for $495,788

This project will help renovate existing city-owned community buildings and bring them to code per ADA requirements. Interior and exterior improvements will address ADA accessibility to facilities, improve environmental efficiency, improve security, and prepare the building for enhanced emergency use.

City of Sturgeon - Approved for $128,643

The City will demolish nine vacant and dilapidated properties. The project will also include verifying ownership of each property, conducting an environmental assessment, inspecting each property for asbestos, and properly disposing of any regulated asbestos containing materials.

Village of Theodosia - Approved for $498,800

This project will improve and repair more than 15,886 linear feet of existing streets, including Martingale, Inman, John Wesley, Westwood, Blueridge, Poplar, Hackamore, Parkview, Lakeview, Summit, Lawndale, Poplar West, Fernwood, and Sunrise Drives.

City of Union, on behalf of East Central College - Approved for $500,000

This project will renovate a 3,560-square-foot space located on the second floor of Hansen Hall to create an expanded Career Academy.

City of Wardell - Approved for $497,379

This project includes street repairs and drainage improvements.

City of Warsaw - Approved for $488,157

This project will address infrastructure deficiencies of Main Street by adding sidewalks with LED street lighting for the entire length of the corridor, stormwater improvements, bicycle lanes, sidewalks, defined entrances, and attractive landscaping.

City of Williamsville - Approved for $233,982

This project includes street repairs and drainage improvements.

City of Wyatt - Approved for $497,630

This project includes drainage improvements.

Butler County - Approved for $177,599

This project includes paving a portion of County Road 639 - from County Road 650 north to State Highway 51 - in addition to grading the road, constructing new shoulders, and correcting roadside drainage. All disturbed areas will be seeded and stabilized.

Douglas County - Approved for $500,000

The County will construct a new 3,600-square-foot fire station along with a new access on Highway 76. The project also includes a new well and septic system.

Howell County - Approved for $491,306

This project will construct a new 4,500-square-foot fire station with four engine bays and a side door for a brush truck or other large equipment. The office area will provide space for three offices, a day room, kitchen, and modern, ADA-compliant restrooms.

Stoddard County - Approved for $468,148

This project will construct a fully functional computer lab in Bloomfield with 15 to 20 workstations equipped with software, printers, and scanners.