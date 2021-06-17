Franciscan Communities Earn High Marks in Five-Star Quality Rating
Addolorata Villa, Franciscan Village, St. Joseph Village of Chicago and The Village at Victory Lakes are rated among the top communities in Illinois
We are excited to see our communities achieve four-and-five star quality ratings in the areas that significantly impact the care our residents receive.”LEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Franciscan Communities received excellent marks in the latest Five-Star Quality Rating System from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
— David Pagano, Franciscan Ministries Vice President of Clinical Services
Each year, CMS updates its Nursing Home Compare Website that ranks the best nursing homes and helps prospective residents and their families determine which community is the best fit for them. The ratings take several factors into consideration, including health inspections, staffing and quality measures.
Nursing homes with four-and-five-star ratings are considered high-performing and above average compared to other communities in their state.
“We are excited to see our communities achieve four-and-five star quality ratings in the areas that significantly impact the care our residents receive,” said Franciscan Ministries Vice President of Clinical Services David Pagano. “These ratings show us that while achieving these high standards, we are continually striving to find ways we can improve the quality of care we provide.”
St. Joseph Village of Chicago earned a 5-star rating for its health inspection, quality measures, RN staffing and overall quality.
Addolorata Villa in Wheeling, Ill. received a 4-star health inspection rating and 5-star ratings for overall quality and staffing.
Franciscan Village in Lemont, Ill. secured a 5-star rating for RN staffing and a 4-star rating for overall staffing levels.
The Village at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst, Ill. received a 5-star staffing rating and 4-star ratings for the community’s health inspection and quality measures.
About Franciscan Communities
Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services, including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones. Additionally, they support young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operate a family violence prevention center and shelter.
