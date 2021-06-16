UPDATE: Williston Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash Injury

Initial Report 05/24/2021 at 2329 hours

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A101802

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021

STREET: Interstate 89 Southbound

TOWN: South Burlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 14 Southbound On Ramp

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: SB MM 89

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Justin Luhrs

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Ashley Bissonette

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Terrain

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front and right side damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/24/2021 at approximately 1712 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two car motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Southbound at Mile Marker 89 in the town of South Burlington. Troopers arrived on scene and observed two cars in the north bound passing lane of the interstate. Investigation indicates that vehicle #1 was entering Interstate 89 from the Exit 14 On Ramp. Vehicle #1 failed to maintain its lane while on the On Ramp, traveling straight into the interstate and collided with vehicle #2 that was traveling southbound. Vehicle #2 crossed the median and came to rest in the northbound lane facing south. Vehicle #1 rolled into the median, coming to rest in the northbound lane facing north.

Operator #2 sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to UVM Medical Center. Operator #1 sustained serious injuries and was transported to UVM Medical Center. Any criminal charges from this crash are still under investigation and will be updated when they become available.

UVM Rescue, Williston Rescue, South Burlington Fire and South Burlington Rescue responded to the scene. The northbound lanes were temporarily shut down and the interstate was reopened after approximately 1 hour.

**UPDATE 06/15/2021**

Further investigation of this crash confirmed that Luhrs’ blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. Luhrs was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer to the charges of DUI on November 09, 2021 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/09/2021 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No