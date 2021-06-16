Health Care Transformation Task Force Releases CMS Innovation Center Payment Model Tracker
This new resource provides a one-stop shop for interested parties to stay abreast of CMMI model developments.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers and patient advocacy organizations developed a resource for industry stakeholders to review the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI or Innovation Center) payment models with ease. This public-facing resource, the CMS Innovation Center Payment Model Tracker, compiles the most up-to-date information for all CMMI payment models, including model characteristics, evaluations, recent announcements, and more. The tracker is updated on a weekly basis using publicly available information on the CMMI models found at WWW.INNOVATION.CMS.GOV and is intended to serve as an aggregated and sortable overview of the major details of CMMI models.
“Over its first ten years, the CMS Innovation Center has tested dozens of models and, with a new Administration now in place, that model portfolio is likely to change” said Jeff Micklos, HCTTF Executive Director. “This new resource provides a one-stop shop for interested parties to stay abreast of CMMI model developments.”
The resource, while not intended to act as a substitute for any model guidance and communications from CMMI, provides support to all those, including the Task Force’s members whose missions include a dedication to payment model innovation and education. The Task Force has long supported CMMI and its work to develop innovative payment models that improve the quality of care for individuals and communities. In February 2020, HCTTF staff published a blog in Health Affairs, The Center For Medicare and Medicaid Innovation Can Be A Powerful Force to Accelerate Change, But Not Without Key Reforms, which shares an overview of the first decade of CMMI, discusses challenges with past transformation efforts, and outlines principles for future innovation. The Task Force has also developed a series of Payment Model Impact Briefers that tell the story of CMS’ value-based care successes during the last ten years and amplifies how value-based payment and care delivery is changing our nation’s delivery system for the better.
“The model portfolio has grown exponentially over the last decade, making it challenging to visualize the full range of CMMI models,” said Josh Traylor, HCTTF Director. “This resource is designed to assist HCTTF members and the industry at large with keeping track of the full range of model opportunities and related developments, especially during a time of changing administrations.”
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care.
