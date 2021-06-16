A PLACE CALLED HOME JOINS RANKS OF COMMUNITY BASED ORGANIZATIONS TO RECEIVE IMPACT INVESTMENT FROM MACKENZIE SCOTT

Ms. Scott’s and Mr. Jewett’s meaningful investment affirms that now is the time to double down for struggling communities that were hardest hit by the pandemic.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Place Called Home (APCH), a transformative youth and community center serving South Central Los Angeles, was named as a recipient organization of Mackenzie Scott’s and Dan Jewett’s philanthropy today. For 28 years, A Place Called Home has been a safe and brave space for young people in South Central Los Angeles – an oasis in a historically under-resourced and systemically neglected neighborhood. Ms. Scott’s and her husband Mr. Jewett’s meaningful investment affirms that now is the time to double down for struggling communities that were hardest hit by the pandemic.“Because community-centered service is such a powerful catalyst and multiplier, we spent the first quarter of 2021 identifying and evaluating equity-oriented non-profit teams working in areas that have been neglected.” Ms. Scott wrote in her announcement posted on Medium.com She went on to note that all of the donations were being made without restrictions, a signal of trust in the management teams of each respected organization and an effort to inspire others to give as well. “We chose to make relatively large gifts to the organizations…both to enable their work, and as a signal of trust and encouragement, to them and to others. Would they still benefit from more (more advocates, more money, more volunteers)? Yes. Like those we shared in July and December of 2020, these 286 teams were selected through a rigorous process of research and analysis.”APCH has served the community of South Central Los Angeles for nearly 28 years, providing enrichment programs for youth ages eight to 24 in education, the arts, and wellness - including wraparound support services like mental health care – and college and career readiness programs. In the face of the coronavirus emergency, APCH quickly mobilized to respond to urgent and ongoing needs of youth and families that were already struggling with poverty.“Since March of 2020, APCH replicated the proven programs offered on campus to digital delivery, provided laptops and Internet connectivity to hundreds of families, and created a Family Resource Depot to provide safe delivery of more than 600,000 meals to community members in dire need. We’re very proud of the way our APCH community has shown up for our mission, for South Central, for the young people we serve,” said APCH CEO, Jonathan Zeichner.“This $2MM gift is an affirmation for nearly three decades of commitment. It is a meaningful boost for the incredible work APCH and many other CBO’s are doing on the ground and APCH is deeply honored to be among such respected peer organizations in the arts, education, and social justice arenas. There is so much more to do and we are deeply grateful for Ms. Scott’s and Mr. Jewett’s generous vote of confidence.,” said Barbara Glazer, APCH Board Chair.###About A Place Called HomeA Place Called Home (APCH) provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education, and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. Since its founding in 1993, APCH has directly served more than 20,000 youth members through its core school day, after school and summer programming, and over 150,000 local residents through family and supportive services including food, clothing, and holiday toy distributions, counseling, voter education, and community organizing. For more information, visit apch.org.Media Contact:Hannah Berger, Sr. Director of Individual Giving and Communicationse: hannah@apch.org | p: (323) 238-2405 | c: (818) 220-3655