Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Tobias Drive, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in the 1500 block of Tobias Drive, Southeast.

At approximately 9:56 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.