Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 4400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 14, 2021, in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 3:05 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that two subjects exited a grey sedan and began firing in the direction of the victim. One suspect was struck by the other suspect’s gunfire. That suspect was arrested when he sought treatment, at a local hospital, for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

On Monday, June 14, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

The second suspect is described as a black male, slim build wearing a gray or white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a black mask.

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey four dour sedan.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.