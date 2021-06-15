Nominees announced for 2nd District Court vacancy

June 15, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (June 15, 2021) — The Second District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Second District Court. The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge Robert J. Dale, August 16, 2021.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Yvette Donosso, assistant city attorney, Bountiful City; Richard Gallegos, adult defender, Davis County Public Defender’s Office; Craig Hall, attorney, Intermountain Healthcare; Matthew Hansen, deputy county attorney, Davis County Attorney’s Office, judge pro tempore, 2nd District Court, special assistant attorney, United States Attorney’s Office; Blaine Rawson, partner, Ray Quinney & Nebeker.

Written comments can be submitted to the Second District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon June 25, 2021. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

###