SuperDeker Announces Major Sale for Amazon Prime Day
This annual event may be the best opportunity for shoppers to secure a SuperDeker at the best prices of the year.
SuperDeker is the best stickhandling product on the market that engages players and enables them to compete when they can't be on the ice battling with their friends and teammates.
— Andy Healey, Commercial Officer at GTT.
SuperDeker is proud to announce the SuperDeker Advanced Hockey Training System https://superdeker.com/products/superdeker-advanced-hockey-training-aid-with-lights is available for sale at reduced price this Amazon Prime Day. This annual event may be the best opportunity for shoppers to secure a SuperDeker at the best prices of the year.
SuperDeker is a revolutionary off-ice training device that helps both new and experienced players develop their stickhandling abilities with patented technology that improves strength, timing, agility, and anticipation. With hundreds of positive reviews across multiple trusted sites, the SuperDeker is a proven part of every serious hockey player's off-ice training regimen.
Based in Grapevine, Texas the entire SuperDeker team prides itself on offering revolutionary sports training technologies and superior customer satisfaction for hockey communities around the world. Gambit Training Technologies (GTT) -parent company of SuperDeker- has a team of hockey experts passionate about advanced hockey training. They provide skill development knowledge and devices to help players of all levels pursue their passion for hockey.
“We are excited that our SuperDeker product will be available to shoppers during Amazon Prime Days. This is another step for GTT as we expand access and broaden the availability of the SuperDeker product to hockey communities everywhere.” Andy Healey, Commercial Officer at GTT. “We saw amazing sales during Prime Day 2020 and aim to surpass that this year. SuperDeker is the best stickhandling product on the market that engages players and enables them to compete when they can’t be on the ice battling with their friends and teammates.”
About Gambit Training Technologies: Gambit Training Technologies is the owner of the SuperDeker Advanced Hockey Training System, accessory line of products, and patents covering interactive sports training devices. Please go to https://superdeker.com/ for more information.
