Road Closure Route 1005 (Shannon Creek Road) - Saint Clair Twp.

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 1005 (Shannon Creek Road) located in Saint Clair Township, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Shrum Hill Road (T863) and Wild Cat Road (T9920. The closure will begin on Monday, June 21 at 7am and will open on Friday, August 13 at 5pm.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to remove and replace a 36” corrugated pipe and replace with a 36” concrete elliptical pipe. A marked detour will be in place using Route 711 and Shannon Creek Road.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###