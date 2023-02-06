Route 51, Beaver County Roadway Closures Underway in Darlington Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 51 and several roadways in Darlington Township, Beaver County are currently underway.



Due to the train derailment in Ohio, the following roadways will be closed until further notice:

Route 51 between Route 168 and Ohio

Anderson Road at Route 51

Little Beaver Road at Route 51

Taggert Road at Route 51

Valley Road at Taggert Road

Logtown Road at Route 51

Enon Road at Route 51

East Palestine Road at Route 51

Darlington Road at Route 51

Oakdale Road at Route 51

Agnew Drive at Route 51

Cannellton Road at Route 51

Route 168 – All traffic will take northbound Route 168

Posted Detour for Northbound Route 51

From northbound Route 51, turn right onto Route 168

Turn left onto Route 551

Bear left onto Route 351

Follow Route 351 into Ohio (Route 617)

Turn left onto Route 170 in Ohio

Follow Route 170 back to Route 14

End detour

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

