Route 51, Beaver County Roadway Closures Underway in Darlington Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 51 and several roadways in Darlington Township, Beaver County are currently underway.

Due to the train derailment in Ohio, the following roadways will be closed until further notice: 

  • Route 51 between Route 168 and Ohio

  • Anderson Road at Route 51

  • Little Beaver Road at Route 51

  • Taggert Road at Route 51

  • Valley Road at Taggert Road

  • Logtown Road at Route 51

  • Enon Road at Route 51

  • East Palestine Road at Route 51

  • Darlington Road at Route 51

  • Oakdale Road at Route 51

  • Agnew Drive at Route 51

  • Cannellton Road at Route 51

  • Route 168 – All traffic will take northbound Route 168

Posted Detour for Northbound Route 51

  • From northbound Route 51, turn right onto Route 168

  • Turn left onto Route 551

  • Bear left onto Route 351

  • Follow Route 351 into Ohio (Route 617)

  • Turn left onto Route 170 in Ohio

  • Follow Route 170 back to Route 14

  • End detour

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting 511PA.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 11 including completed work and significant projects, is available at PennDOT District 11 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.  

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

