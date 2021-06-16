Arizona Storyteller Releases New Bilingual Children’s Book with Unusual Pourquoi-Style Story of the Moon and Sun.

Sean Buvala's "The Moon Was Not Happy: Compartiendo El Cielo." Sean Buvala is a professional storyteller and author. An illustration from "The Moon Was Not Happy" by artist Darice Pollard.

Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing announces “The Moon Was Not Happy: Compartiendo El Cielo." by Sean Buvala. The bilingual tale tells why there is day and night.

It's a kids' book. However, the story was developed in the 90s, when I was working with a group helping folks in addiction programs. It illustrates that we need energy and light from each other.” — Sean Buvala

The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group announces "The Moon Was Not Happy: Compartiendo El Cielo" from professional storyteller Sean Buvala. Putting into print an original story that Sean has told on the road for decades, the tale tells of why there is both day and night. Available for order from your local independent bookstore, online sellers, or via the publisher's website at smalltoothdog.com/moon.

Sean Buvala has been a professional storyteller, working with all types of audiences for more than 35 years. He says, “The book is written for families with young children. However, this story was originally developed back in the 90s, when I was working with a local group helping folks in alcohol recovery programs. The program used a variety of performing and fine arts. As the resident storyteller, I created and told this piece to illustrate the idea that none of us are alone, that we all need the energy and light from our fellow humans. I used the format of the ‘pourquoi’ tale to keep the otherworldly nature in the telling.”

The story wasn’t always intended for kids. But, Buvala says, “Over the years, I’ve learned that it lends itself so well to a great teaching story for kids. So it was fun and challenging to settle into this written format finally. Also, the artwork from Darice Pollard just further affirmed the choice to make the book.”

The book is written in both English and Spanish. Sean laughs and says, “Getting the book properly translated was an adventure. In any language, there is always such nuance to how figurative ideas are expressed. We had various people work on both languages, and we most definitely had many different opinions on the best idioms to use. I could ask two people about a sentence or phrase and get three different answers from them.”

Darice Pollard of Florida illustrated the book. She says, "I had fun going beyond my comfort zone to create digital art that appeared as if it was created with traditional media such as watercolor, acrylic paint, marker, and ink.”

The look of each page and the unique faces of Sun and Moon will grab the attention of young readers. Pollard says, “My illustrations are a result of both great artistic direction from The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishers and several months of experimentation with the drawing software, Procreate. As a result, I've been able to create some of my greatest pieces thus far."

“The Moon Was Not Happy: Compartiendo El Cielo” is published by The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group of Tolleson, AZ. Anyone can order the title from their local bookstore or online book retailers. The book is available in paperback. ISBN 978-1-947408-30-2

Visit the website at smalltoothdog.com/moon. For media inquiries, please contact the publisher at 623.226.8326 or staff@smalltoothdog.com