COMPTON AV DROPS “NEVER WENT HOLLYWOOD” DOCUMENTARY AS A TRIBUTE TO FANS
Catch LA's finest, Compton AV's latest project "Never Went Hollywood" as AV takes his fan on a tour of his world
Partnering with 11 Eleven Network & DJ Klepto, Compton AV claims his rightful place in the on-demand virtual performance space as a part of the livestream world
This is an experience I’ve always wanted to do for my fans,” says Compton AV. “I wanted to share my story and take my fans to a place I’ve never taken them before.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapper and musical artist Compton AV premieres “Never Went Hollywood” documentary with a live screening 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave Hollywood, CA, June 17.
— Compton AV
“Never Went Hollywood” is a two-part documentary produced by DJ Klepto in partnership with marketing agency and streaming network 11 Eleven that includes a live sold-out concert from the Belasco Theatre featuring both well-known performers and emerging artists. It also explores a more intimate look inside Compton AV’s artistry, creativity, hustle and drive as the prodigal son of Los Angeles connects with his audience in a new meaningful way.
In AV’s last big stage concert before the pandemic, the 19-minute documentary solidifies him as one of the top LA rappers on the west coast music scene and stamps his position as a heavyweight in the industry. Fans can expect raw and unfiltered behind-the-scenes footage that illustrates what it takes to fuel the dream of an underground artist and how AV made a name for himself independently.
“We’re excited that fans get to see him in his natural element and witness his humanity with a close personal look into his world,” says Founder of 11 Eleven Network Kevin Ray. “AV has always had his ears to the streets. Providing him with a new opportunity to reach more of his fans in a fresh way is monumental.”
Compton AV will be the first artist to be featured on 11 Eleven Network’s app where his documentary, new viral single, “Slidin,’” and latest album, “All In,” can be streamed. Fans will have 24/7 access to watch their favorite artists with the ultimate fan engagement tool.
Download the 11 Eleven Network app to find the latest information on content submissions, interviews, videos and behind-the-scenes footage.
For more information about tickets to the “Never Been Hollywood” screening, visit: ComptonAVMovie.eventbrite.com
For media RSVP and credentials details, email PR@11eleven.tv
TRAILER "NEVER WENT HOLLYWOOD"