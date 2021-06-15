Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation & Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402765

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/14/2021 at approximately 1439 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302 in Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation and Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED:  Gregory Crews                                               

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

 

VICTIM: Road crew personnel

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 6/15/2021 at approximately 1439 hours, Vermont State

Police were notified of a motor vehicle disturbance located on US Route 302 in

Newbury, VT.  At the conclusion of the investigation it was determined that

Crews operated his vehicle at a high rate of speed through a work zone, intentionally swerved toward several road crew personnel, and caused a public disturbance.  Multiple equipment violations will be issued in conjunction with the charges stated above. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/2021 at 0800           

COURT: Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Not taken

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

