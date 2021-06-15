St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation & Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A402765

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/14/2021 at approximately 1439 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302 in Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation and Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Gregory Crews

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

VICTIM: Road crew personnel

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/15/2021 at approximately 1439 hours, Vermont State

Police were notified of a motor vehicle disturbance located on US Route 302 in

Newbury, VT. At the conclusion of the investigation it was determined that

Crews operated his vehicle at a high rate of speed through a work zone, intentionally swerved toward several road crew personnel, and caused a public disturbance. Multiple equipment violations will be issued in conjunction with the charges stated above.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/2021 at 0800

COURT: Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Not taken

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

