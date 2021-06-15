St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation & Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A402765
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/14/2021 at approximately 1439 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302 in Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation and Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Gregory Crews
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
VICTIM: Road crew personnel
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/15/2021 at approximately 1439 hours, Vermont State
Police were notified of a motor vehicle disturbance located on US Route 302 in
Newbury, VT. At the conclusion of the investigation it was determined that
Crews operated his vehicle at a high rate of speed through a work zone, intentionally swerved toward several road crew personnel, and caused a public disturbance. Multiple equipment violations will be issued in conjunction with the charges stated above.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/2021 at 0800
COURT: Orange Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Not taken
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
