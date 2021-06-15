Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,396 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex/Single Vehicle crash-DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302318

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                    

STATION: Middlesex      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/15/2021 at 0500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Kew Vasseur Road, Fayston, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

 

ACCUSED:  Lindsey Bruzzesi                                       

AGE:  36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/15/2021, at approximately 0500 hours, the Vermont State Police Middlesex

Barracks was called to the area of Kew Vasseur Rd, for a report of a single motor vehicle

Crash. The operator was identified as Lindsey Bruzzesi, 36, of Johnson, VT.  Bruzzesi stated

she was seat belted and her airbags were not deployed. Bruzzesi indicated she swerved

and left the roadway in an effort to avoid hitting  a deer.

 

Bruzzesi displayed signs of impairment, was taken into custody and transported to

the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Bruzzesi was released without a citation pending

further investigation.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Middlesex/Single Vehicle crash-DUI Drugs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.