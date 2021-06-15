Middlesex/Single Vehicle crash-DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A302318

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/15/2021 at 0500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kew Vasseur Road, Fayston, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: Lindsey Bruzzesi

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/15/2021, at approximately 0500 hours, the Vermont State Police Middlesex

Barracks was called to the area of Kew Vasseur Rd, for a report of a single motor vehicle

Crash. The operator was identified as Lindsey Bruzzesi, 36, of Johnson, VT. Bruzzesi stated

she was seat belted and her airbags were not deployed. Bruzzesi indicated she swerved

and left the roadway in an effort to avoid hitting a deer.

Bruzzesi displayed signs of impairment, was taken into custody and transported to

the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Bruzzesi was released without a citation pending

further investigation.

Trooper Casey Ross

