Middlesex/Single Vehicle crash-DUI Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302318
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/15/2021 at 0500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kew Vasseur Road, Fayston, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Lindsey Bruzzesi
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/15/2021, at approximately 0500 hours, the Vermont State Police Middlesex
Barracks was called to the area of Kew Vasseur Rd, for a report of a single motor vehicle
Crash. The operator was identified as Lindsey Bruzzesi, 36, of Johnson, VT. Bruzzesi stated
she was seat belted and her airbags were not deployed. Bruzzesi indicated she swerved
and left the roadway in an effort to avoid hitting a deer.
Bruzzesi displayed signs of impairment, was taken into custody and transported to
the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Bruzzesi was released without a citation pending
further investigation.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov