Senior Place raises $180K to modernize senior placement industry
Former Microsoft duo joins TinySeed accelerator to simplify the process of finding seniors their ideal care.KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Place, a software firm that created a platform to help senior placement agencies manage their business and better serve seniors, announced today it raised $180,000 in seed funding from the TinySeed accelerator program.
With TinySeed’s mentorship and funding, Senior Place will accelerate the growth of its platform that streamlines how senior placement professionals manage clients, enhances team collaboration, and saves time.
“TinySeed is an incredible opportunity for us,” said Senior Place CEO Jason Buckingham. “TinySeed helps bridge the gap for bootstrappers making the transition from a full-time day job to being full-time on our startup. The coaching, networking, and access to top-notch mentors are invaluable.”
Think of the senior placement industry as realtors. But instead of selling homes, senior placement professionals help elderly people find the ideal assisted living situation for their clients. Distinct from online referral groups that often exploit clients’ data for a commission, senior placement professionals work one-on-one with clients to provide a personal experience that is focused on seniors’ well-being.
Without tools tailored to their specific needs, however, the senior placement industry has been forced to keep large paper binders tracking clients or use disjointed spreadsheets and databases that complicate their work. With Senior Place, clients can easily manage more seniors’ care, keep tabs on their needs, track services provided by housing communities, collaborate with their company, and access all the data they need on mobile devices.
“Senior Place has built an incredibly useful product in a strong and growing industry,” said Rob Walling, TinySeed co-founder and General Partner. “They are a great fit for our investment thesis, that B2B software-as-a-service companies can grow quickly without taking traditional venture capital.”
Senior Place’s technology arrives as the United States is facing a crisis of care for its seniors. Baby Boomers are entering senior living facilities at record numbers and by 2025, more than 65 million people in the generation will surpass age 65.
Senior Place hopes that its technology will help more seniors find their ideal care and grow placement agencies that genuinely care about achieving the best possible outcome for each of their clients.
“Prior to converting to Senior Place, I used an online database that I had to create and manage. That was one more thing that was out of my area of expertise that I didn’t have time to deal with,” said Liz Fischer, owner of Right Fit Senior Living Solutions. “Senior Place was created based on our feedback on what we needed. It relieves a lot of stress knowing they’re managing the database behind the scenes so we can manage our core business.”
Buckingham was inspired to launch Senior Place with his co-founder JD Huntington after recalling the challenging experience of his great-grandmother entering a nursing home. Buckingham and his family regularly visited her, which laid the foundation of his desire to better serve seniors.
“Even though our culture doesn’t highly value the elderly, I’ve always loved listening to my grandparents share stories about their lives as they grew up decades ago, and I love gleaning as much wisdom as possible,” Buckingham said. “I love the idea that you get to help seniors and their families at a time when they are going through an incredibly difficult transition – both emotionally and logistically. I also love the power that technology can provide to make all the work we do more efficient.”
Founded in 2017, Senior Place works with agencies across the country and will be the featured speaker at the National Placement and Referral Alliance, a professional association for the senior placement industry.
About Senior Place: Founded by Jason Buckingham and JD Huntington, Senior Place offers a customer relationship management system specifically designed for the rapidly growing Senior Placement and Referral industry.
About TinySeed: TinySeed is an early-stage investment fund and remote accelerator program that has invested in 41 fast-growing, B2B SaaS companies. Founded in 2018, TinySeed believes that investing broadly into the earliest stages of the Independent SaaS market — specifically B2B SaaS companies that are not necessarily reliant on traditional venture capital — can provide venture returns with less than venture risk.
Jason Buckingham
Senior Place
jason@seniorplace.io