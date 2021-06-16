AMERICAN FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND LSPORTS ANNOUNCE $6 MILLION EXCLUSIVE DATA DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP

SCCG, AFL and LSports Logos AFFL Player Two AFFL Players

LSports Becomes Official Data Partner of the AFFL

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Flag Football League (AFFL), the preeminent flag football organization in the United States, and LSports, a global leader in the delivery of real-time sports data solutions, today announced an exclusive data distribution partnership valued at $6 million USD.

The five-year agreement was announced by LSports Co-Founder and CEO Dotan Lazar, and AFFL CEO Jeffrey Lewis. As the Official Data Partner of the AFFL, LSports will have the exclusive rights to the distribution of the league’s official data. LSports will generate live statistics and odds for all AFFL games beginning with the start of the 2022 season.

The total value of the agreement includes data rights, product development, sales, and support from LSports and the AFFL.

The partnership follows the AFFL’s recent slate of announcements, including its agreement with CBS Sports to broadcast games this summer, the launch of the league’s women’s division, and a commitment to pay equity as both the men’s and women’s champion will each earn a grand prize of $200,000 USD.

The AFFL offers the highest level of competitive flag football and has attracted some of the NFL’s biggest names in years past, including Michael Vick, Chad Ochocinco, Terrell Owens, Vince Young and Danny Wuerffel. The league features a 7-on-7 format on a 100-yard field, with a 12-person roster and a 60-minute game with 15-minute quarters played over a running clock.

“We’ve long since recognized the American market growth and we expect it to greatly evolve in the next few years. The agreement with AFFL definitely secures LSports a place there,” said Lazar. “This deal positions LSports next to a select few who own exclusive rights to official sports, highlighting our unique offerings. AFFL odds will be a great addition to our already vast offerings.”

“Partnering with LSports is an important step in broadening the AFFL’s awareness and bolstering our relevance in the mainstream,” said Lewis. “As sports betting continues to growhere in the U.S. this will connect the AFFL to more fans, bringingthem closer to our game and the rising popularity of flag football.”

Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, said of the announcement, “Bringing organizations such as the AFFL into partnership with LSports, is an essential part of our overall effort to open the US gaming market for LSports products and services. We seek and establish value additive relationships in our US business development role for LSports that help us share the compelling LSports growth story. The US sports wagering industry is growing into these new US markets, and companies like LSports will continue to be part of that expansion."

M Style Marketing, a leading strategy firm in sports and entertainment, played an integral role in introducing and coordinating the partnership between organizations.

“With AFFL’s growth and the excitement in the flag game, partnering with LSports is perfect combination to bring the property to a global fan base” said Rob Striar, CEO of M Style.

The Men’s AFFL tournament is scheduled for July 23-25 in Indianapolis and will move to Houston, Texas for the remaining rounds, starting August 14. The inaugural Women’s AFFL tournament will debut on August 21-22 and 28-29 in Houston, Texas.

CBS Sports Network will broadcast four live AFFL games, including the 2021 tournament's Men's Final and the inaugural Women's Division Final. Additionally, CBS and CBS Sports Network will carry AFFL content throughout the season, with CBS hosting a 60-minute special broadcast highlighting the best moments of the season.

About The American Flag Football League (AFFL)

AFFL is the premier Flag Football organization in the world, offering Men’s and Women's professional events, youth leagues and content around America's fastest growing team sport. It unites a worldwide community of players and fans around the shared values of flag – inclusivity, fun, positivity, competition and intensity. For more information, please visit www.affl.com. #thefutureisflag #football4all.

About LSports

LSports is a world-leading provider of real-time sports data, working with sports betting industry key clients since 2012. Dedicated to supplying highly effective control tools and data analysis, its mission is to consistently present game-changing solutions for the sports betting industry. Powered by a unique proprietary API technology, state-of-the-art sportsbook trading management services, innovative betting stimulating services, and 24/7 comprehensive and accurate sports data feeds, LSports is the one-stop-shop for your sportsbook data.

Website: https://www.lsports.eu

About M Style

M Style Marketing is a global strategy, marketing and branding firm working with leading companies in sports, entertainment and licensing. The firm’s expertise extends into the top echelons of teams, leagues, entertainment properties and consumer brands. With a full-service strategy team, M Style is known for developing award-winning international programs. For more information, please visit mstylemarketing.com, or follow us on Twitter @mstylemarketing.