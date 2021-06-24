Fluoramics introduces Lox-8 NF Oil, a Non-Fluorescing Oil for Black Light Inspection
Fluoramics' LOX-8 NF Oil Kit contains oil plus four microfiber swabs.
Fluoramics has developed a non-fluorescing product to lubricate critically clean surfaces that require black light inspections.
Our goal is to help customers solve problems and I’m pleased to say we successfully developed LOX-8 NF Oil as a solution to black light inspection issues.”WINONA, MN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluoramics, Inc. has released a new product, LOX-8 NF Oil, which will not fluoresce during black light inspections.
— Gregg Reick, President and Chief Chemical Engineer
LOX-8 NF Oil is a low-viscosity inert PCTFE lubricant. It is engineered from oxygen-approved chemistries and allows for lubrication of critically clean surfaces that require black light inspection. Use LOX-8 NF Oil on o-rings, seals and rubber gaskets, and to prevent galling in mating surfaces. Non-fluorescing oil is also used in the maintenance of gas supplies and filters for laser systems.
LOX-8 NF Oil Kits (part 9722160) contain 5 mL of oil plus four microfiber swabs (3.93" x .307") suitable for clean room use. The kit are packaged with both oil and swabs in order to facilitate thin-film applications. Fluoramics also offers sets of 25 microfiber swabs in two sizes: 4.92" x .56" (part 9790055) and 3.93"x.307" (part 9790050).
LOX-8 NF Oil is easy to apply: simply put a drop or two of LOX-8NF Oil on a microfiber swab and apply to desired area.
Fluoramics, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants and rust inhibitors, all of which are engineered PTFE solutions. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures all of its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at www.fluoramics.com.
