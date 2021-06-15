Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,406 in the last 365 days.

Florida PSC Approves TECO Micogrid Pilot Program

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s Public Service Commission (PSC) today approved a four-year microgrid pilot program for Tampa Electric Company (TECO) that includes battery storage and solar photovoltaic equipment at customer residences. The pilot’s system can operate independently and can also connect to the utility grid as backup.

Known as the Block Energy System (BES), the microgrid technology and associated generating equipment will provide up to 37 homes with power in Hillsborough County’s new Medley at Southshore Bay development. The TECO-owned BES will interconnect customer homes with community-sited battery storage and traditional generation using an underground direct current distribution system.

Microgrid pilot participants will pay the same rates for electricity as TECO’s other customers, and the pilot will provide valuable data on a new residential solar and battery storage grid system.

The Commission’s approval includes several provisions: initial capital costs will be capped at $1.99 million, TECO will provide annual reports to the PSC on the pilot’s successes and failures, a survey of participants in the pilot’s third year on their willingness to pay a monthly surcharge for increased reliability, and a final report assessing the pilot and any merits to make it permanent. The pilot will begin when the Commission’s final order is issued.

TECO serves more than 750,000 customers in Hillsborough, Polk, Pinellas, and Pasco counties.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

You just read:

Florida PSC Approves TECO Micogrid Pilot Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.