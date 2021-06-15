BANNEKY.COM PRESENTS “FIND YOUR SEAT: IN TECH, ESPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT” TO INSPIRE YOUTH TO LEARN ABOUT CAREERS IN STEM
Banneky.com is excited to announce “FIND YOUR SEAT: In Tech, Esports & Entertainment,” a six-hour online event to inspire everyone to pursue STEM careers in tech, gaming and entertainment, taking place on June 26th. With support from Microsoft and Warner Bros. Pictures, this high-energy livestream event will blend panels, live coding, and opportunities to get involved by leveraging the fun family themes and emphasis on innovation of the new film Space Jam: A New Legacy, in theaters and on HBO Max July 16. The goal of the event is to create engaging learning experiences for students interested in the digital future. During this event, students will be introduced to Microsoft coding tools and a new coding curriculum inspired by the film (available on Microsoft Learn on June 28).
The event will feature Microsoft developers, game producers, and content creators, along with some of the most well-known names in gaming, such as Aerial Powers, FaZe Blaze, FaZe Swagg, and Sceptic. All will participate in coding, gaming, and moderated discussions on various careers within the tech, gaming, and content creation spaces.
Banneky Squad Students will act as hosts, leading learners through the digital event, raffling prizes for participation and engagement, connecting with the viewers through chat, and asking the questions all students want to know about careers in Esports, professional sports, and software development.
Banneky.com CEO, Erica Molett, shared “As a Dallas suburb mom of two African-American teen boys, the Esports and entertainment industries have been heroes for their emotional well-being. The pandemic separated them from friends and classmates, and national racial tensions forced them to question their place in the world. Gaming not only offered community, but it also inspired diverse youth to innovate in areas like building gaming computers at home and becoming content creators on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. Our team is excited to partner with entertainment execs, tech innovators, and esports influencers to inspire the next generation of diverse talent to Find Their Seat in Tech, Esports & Entertainment.”
“FIND YOUR SEAT: In Tech, Esports & Entertainment” will also highlight industry professionals from Microsoft, Esposure, and FaZe Clan to increase awareness of careers in tech, gaming, and content creation among underrepresented audiences. Between discussions on how to diversify talent pipelines in STEM careers, kid-produced content will be featured as a way to showcase the broad range of skill and inspire the young audience to follow their passions to the creative or business careers of their dreams.
About Banneky.com
Banneky.com is an education tech platform hyper-focused on middle and high school students who love art, sports, and gaming. Our multimedia and gamified platform connects the dots between their passions, their classrooms and their future careers. We deliver kid-produced content by the Banneky Squad, entertaining math and science lessons, and bts access to the brands and influencers they follow, to nurture their brilliance and spark innovation.
About Space Jam: A New Legacy
Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event Space Jam: A New Legacy, from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.
James stars alongside Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza. Lee directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard, story by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Terence Nance. Based on Space Jam, written by Leo Benvenuti & Steve Rudnick and Timothy Harris & Herschel Weingrod. The film’s producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.
Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Proximity/The SpringHill Company Production, a Malcolm D. Lee Film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be released in theaters nationwide on July 16, 2021 and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.
