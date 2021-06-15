AGC Georgia Names Young Contracting/SE’s Matt Lee as Volunteer of the Year
Matt’s recognition is the culmination of years of hard work. He is a true example of a servant leader, and his dedication to AGC Georgia is an example we can all aspire to.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the leading association for the construction industry, is honored to recognize Matt Lee as its Volunteer of the Year. Lee is vice president of Young Contracting/SE in Atlanta. Recently presented at AGC Georgia's Annual Convention, the award honors an industry member who generously gives their time and expertise to the association throughout the previous year.
“It is rare to find someone like Matt who is dedicated and talented while also having an innate passion for giving back,” said AGC Georgia President Dave Moody. “While this award is called Volunteer of the Year, Matt’s recognition is the culmination of years of hard work. He is a true example of a servant leader, and his dedication to AGC Georgia is an example we can all aspire to.”
Lee was instrumental in the creation of the AGC Georgia Executive Alliance three years ago. It is comprised of top-level industry representatives who are honing their business and leadership skills in today’s evolving construction market. In 2020, Lee served as the chair of the Executive Alliance. Despite many obstacles, he remained focused on the initial vision and goals for the program. He also spearheaded efforts to develop an all-encompassing five-year strategic plan for the program.
For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include approximately 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
